All in one desktops are a convenient and space-saving option for both home and office use. With their compact design and integrated components, they offer a clutter-free computing experience. In this article, we'll take a look at the top 7 all in one desktops available in the market. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-performance machine, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect desktop for your needs.
The HP all in one desktop offers a sleek and modern design with powerful performance. It features a large display, wireless keyboard, and mouse for added convenience. With its high-quality graphics and fast processor, it's perfect for multitasking and entertainment.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Sleek and modern design
Powerful performance
Large display
Reasons to avoid
May be on the pricier side for some users
HP All-in-One PC 13th Gen Intel Core i5 27 (68.6cm) FHD 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Intel UMA Graphics, 710 White Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo (Windows 11 Home, MSO 21, Shell White, 6.72 Kg) 27-cr0407in
The Lenovo IdeaCentre all in one desktop is a stylish and efficient choice for home and office use. Its edgeless display provides a stunning visual experience, while the wireless keyboard and mouse offer added convenience. With its powerful processor and ample storage, it's a great all-round performer.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Stylish and efficient design
Edgeless display for stunning visuals
Wireless keyboard and mouse
Reasons to avoid
Slightly lower RAM capacity
Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3 12th Gen Intel i3 23.8 FHD WVA 3-Side Edgeless All-in-One Desktop with Alexa Built-in (8GB/512GB SSD/Win11/MS Office 2021/HD 720p Camera/Wireless Keyboard & Mouse) F0GH017DIN
Another great option from Lenovo, this all in one desktop features a powerful processor and a large display for a great visual experience. It comes with Windows 11 pre-installed, offering the latest features and security enhancements. With its sleek design and efficient performance, it's an excellent choice for any user.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Powerful processor
Large display
Pre-installed Windows 11
Reasons to avoid
Slightly lower storage capacity
Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 13th Gen Core i3-1315U 27 FHD IPS (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows11/MS Office 2021/3Wx2 Harman Speakers/Alexa Built-in/Wireless Keyboard & Mouse, Grey), F0HM00G4IN All-in-One Desktop
This Lenovo IdeaCentre all in one desktop offers a sleek and efficient design with a large edgeless display. It comes with a wireless keyboard and mouse for added convenience, and its powerful processor ensures smooth performance for everyday tasks. With ample storage and a stunning display, it's a great choice for home or office use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Sleek and efficient design
Large edgeless display
Wireless keyboard and mouse
Reasons to avoid
May be on the pricier side for some users
Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3 12th Gen Intel i5 23.8 FHD WVA 3-Side Edgeless All-in-One Desktop with Alexa Built-in (8GB/512GB SSD/Win11/MS Office 2021/IR Camera/Wireless Keyboard & Mouse) F0GH00MHIN
This HP all in one desktop is a compact and powerful option for home and office use. It features a high-quality processor, a large display, and integrated speakers for an immersive multimedia experience. With its sleek design and efficient performance, it's a great value for money.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Compact and powerful design
Large display
Integrated speakers
Reasons to avoid
Slightly smaller display size
HP All-in-One PC, Windows 11 Home, Intel Processor N200, 21.45-Inch (54.5 Cm), FHD, Intel UHD Graphics, 720P HD Camera W/Privacy Shutter, Dual Speakers (Win 11, White, 4.17 Kg), Dg0154In
This HP all in one desktop offers a sleek and modern design with powerful performance. It features a large display, wireless keyboard, and mouse for added convenience. With its high-quality graphics and fast processor, it's perfect for multitasking and entertainment.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Sleek and modern design
Powerful performance
Large display
Reasons to avoid
May be on the pricier side for some users
HP All-in-One PC 13th Gen Intel Core i7 27 (68.6cm) FHD 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Intel UMA Graphics, 710 White Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo (Windows 11 Home, MSO 21, Shell White, 6.72 Kg) 27-cr0403in
The HP all in one desktop offers a sleek and modern design with powerful performance. It features a large display, wireless keyboard, and mouse for added convenience. With its high-quality graphics and fast processor, it's perfect for multitasking and entertainment.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Sleek and modern design
Powerful performance
Large display
Reasons to avoid
May be on the pricier side for some users
HP All-in-One PC 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U 24-inch(60.5 cm) FHD Anti Glare Desktop (8GB RAM/512GB/Windows 11/Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo/MSO/IR Privacy Camera/Jet Black) 24-cb1907in
Best 3 features of the top All in One desktops:
|Best All in One desktop
|Processor
|RAM
|Storage
|Display
|HP All in One Desktop
|Intel Core i5
|8GB
|1TB HDD
|23.8-inch Full HD
|Lenovo IdeaCentre All in One Desktop
|Intel Core i3
|4GB
|1TB HDD
|21.5-inch Full HD
|Lenovo IdeaCentre All in One Desktop
|Intel Core i3
|8GB
|512GB SSD
|23.8-inch Full HD
|Lenovo IdeaCentre All in One Desktop
|Intel Core i5
|8GB
|1TB HDD
|23.8-inch Full HD
|HP All in One Desktop
|Intel Core i5
|8GB
|1TB HDD
|21.45-inch Full HD
|HP All in One Desktop
|Intel Core i5
|8GB
|1TB HDD
|23.8-inch Full HD
|HP All in One Desktop
|Intel Core i5
|8GB
|1TB HDD
|23.8-inch Full HD
FAQs
Question : What is the price range for these all in one desktops?
Ans : The price range for these all in one desktops varies from Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 80,000, depending on the brand and specifications.
Question : Do these desktops come with pre-installed operating systems?
Ans : Yes, most of these desktops come with pre-installed operating systems, such as Windows 10 or Windows 11, for a seamless user experience.
Question : What are the key features to look for in an all in one desktop?
Ans : Key features to look for include the processor, RAM capacity, storage type and capacity, display size and resolution, and additional features like wireless peripherals.
Question : Are these all in one desktops suitable for gaming?
Ans : While these desktops are not specifically designed for gaming, some models with high-performance processors and dedicated graphics can handle casual gaming.
