Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  These All in One desktops will make you more efficient at home and office: Top 7 options for you

These All in One desktops will make you more efficient at home and office: Top 7 options for you

Affiliate Desk

Find the perfect all in one desktop for your home or office with our comprehensive list. We compare the top models to help you make the right choice.

Powerful all-in-one desktop with sleek design and seamless performance.
Our Picks Best Overall Product Best Value For Money

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

HP All-in-One PC 13th Gen Intel Core i5 27 (68.6cm) FHD 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Intel UMA Graphics, 710 White Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo (Windows 11 Home, MSO 21, Shell White, 6.72 Kg) 27-cr0407in

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3 12th Gen Intel i3 23.8 FHD WVA 3-Side Edgeless All-in-One Desktop with Alexa Built-in (8GB/512GB SSD/Win11/MS Office 2021/HD 720p Camera/Wireless Keyboard & Mouse) F0GH017DIN

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 13th Gen Core i3-1315U 27 FHD IPS (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows11/MS Office 2021/3Wx2 Harman Speakers/Alexa Built-in/Wireless Keyboard & Mouse, Grey), F0HM00G4IN All-in-One Desktop

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Best Overall Product

Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3 12th Gen Intel i5 23.8 FHD WVA 3-Side Edgeless All-in-One Desktop with Alexa Built-in (8GB/512GB SSD/Win11/MS Office 2021/IR Camera/Wireless Keyboard & Mouse) F0GH00MHIN

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Best Value For Money

HP All-in-One PC, Windows 11 Home, Intel Processor N200, 21.45-Inch (54.5 Cm), FHD, Intel UHD Graphics, 720P HD Camera W/Privacy Shutter, Dual Speakers (Win 11, White, 4.17 Kg), Dg0154In

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

HP All-in-One PC 13th Gen Intel Core i7 27 (68.6cm) FHD 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Intel UMA Graphics, 710 White Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo (Windows 11 Home, MSO 21, Shell White, 6.72 Kg) 27-cr0403in

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

HP All-in-One PC 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U 24-inch(60.5 cm) FHD Anti Glare Desktop (8GB RAM/512GB/Windows 11/Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo/MSO/IR Privacy Camera/Jet Black) 24-cb1907in

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

All in one desktops are a convenient and space-saving option for both home and office use. With their compact design and integrated components, they offer a clutter-free computing experience. In this article, we'll take a look at the top 7 all in one desktops available in the market. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-performance machine, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect desktop for your needs.

The HP all in one desktop offers a sleek and modern design with powerful performance. It features a large display, wireless keyboard, and mouse for added convenience. With its high-quality graphics and fast processor, it's perfect for multitasking and entertainment.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i5
RAM
8GB
Storage
1TB HDD
Display
23.8-inch Full HD

Reasons to buy

Sleek and modern design

Powerful performance

Large display

Reasons to avoid

May be on the pricier side for some users

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

HP All-in-One PC 13th Gen Intel Core i5 27 (68.6cm) FHD 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Intel UMA Graphics, 710 White Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo (Windows 11 Home, MSO 21, Shell White, 6.72 Kg) 27-cr0407in

The Lenovo IdeaCentre all in one desktop is a stylish and efficient choice for home and office use. Its edgeless display provides a stunning visual experience, while the wireless keyboard and mouse offer added convenience. With its powerful processor and ample storage, it's a great all-round performer.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i3
RAM
4GB
Storage
1TB HDD
Display
21.5-inch Full HD

Reasons to buy

Stylish and efficient design

Edgeless display for stunning visuals

Wireless keyboard and mouse

Reasons to avoid

Slightly lower RAM capacity

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3 12th Gen Intel i3 23.8 FHD WVA 3-Side Edgeless All-in-One Desktop with Alexa Built-in (8GB/512GB SSD/Win11/MS Office 2021/HD 720p Camera/Wireless Keyboard & Mouse) F0GH017DIN

Another great option from Lenovo, this all in one desktop features a powerful processor and a large display for a great visual experience. It comes with Windows 11 pre-installed, offering the latest features and security enhancements. With its sleek design and efficient performance, it's an excellent choice for any user.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i3
RAM
8GB
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
23.8-inch Full HD

Reasons to buy

Powerful processor

Large display

Pre-installed Windows 11

Reasons to avoid

Slightly lower storage capacity

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 13th Gen Core i3-1315U 27 FHD IPS (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows11/MS Office 2021/3Wx2 Harman Speakers/Alexa Built-in/Wireless Keyboard & Mouse, Grey), F0HM00G4IN All-in-One Desktop

This Lenovo IdeaCentre all in one desktop offers a sleek and efficient design with a large edgeless display. It comes with a wireless keyboard and mouse for added convenience, and its powerful processor ensures smooth performance for everyday tasks. With ample storage and a stunning display, it's a great choice for home or office use.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i5
RAM
8GB
Storage
1TB HDD
Display
23.8-inch Full HD

Reasons to buy

Sleek and efficient design

Large edgeless display

Wireless keyboard and mouse

Reasons to avoid

May be on the pricier side for some users

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3 12th Gen Intel i5 23.8 FHD WVA 3-Side Edgeless All-in-One Desktop with Alexa Built-in (8GB/512GB SSD/Win11/MS Office 2021/IR Camera/Wireless Keyboard & Mouse) F0GH00MHIN

This HP all in one desktop is a compact and powerful option for home and office use. It features a high-quality processor, a large display, and integrated speakers for an immersive multimedia experience. With its sleek design and efficient performance, it's a great value for money.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i5
RAM
8GB
Storage
1TB HDD
Display
21.45-inch Full HD

Reasons to buy

Compact and powerful design

Large display

Integrated speakers

Reasons to avoid

Slightly smaller display size

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

HP All-in-One PC, Windows 11 Home, Intel Processor N200, 21.45-Inch (54.5 Cm), FHD, Intel UHD Graphics, 720P HD Camera W/Privacy Shutter, Dual Speakers (Win 11, White, 4.17 Kg), Dg0154In

This HP all in one desktop offers a sleek and modern design with powerful performance. It features a large display, wireless keyboard, and mouse for added convenience. With its high-quality graphics and fast processor, it's perfect for multitasking and entertainment.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i5
RAM
8GB
Storage
1TB HDD
Display
23.8-inch Full HD

Reasons to buy

Sleek and modern design

Powerful performance

Large display

Reasons to avoid

May be on the pricier side for some users

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

HP All-in-One PC 13th Gen Intel Core i7 27 (68.6cm) FHD 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Intel UMA Graphics, 710 White Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo (Windows 11 Home, MSO 21, Shell White, 6.72 Kg) 27-cr0403in

The HP all in one desktop offers a sleek and modern design with powerful performance. It features a large display, wireless keyboard, and mouse for added convenience. With its high-quality graphics and fast processor, it's perfect for multitasking and entertainment.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i5
RAM
8GB
Storage
1TB HDD
Display
23.8-inch Full HD

Reasons to buy

Sleek and modern design

Powerful performance

Large display

Reasons to avoid

May be on the pricier side for some users

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

HP All-in-One PC 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U 24-inch(60.5 cm) FHD Anti Glare Desktop (8GB RAM/512GB/Windows 11/Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo/MSO/IR Privacy Camera/Jet Black) 24-cb1907in

Best 3 features of the top All in One desktops:

Best All in One desktopProcessorRAMStorageDisplay
HP All in One DesktopIntel Core i58GB1TB HDD23.8-inch Full HD
Lenovo IdeaCentre All in One DesktopIntel Core i34GB1TB HDD21.5-inch Full HD
Lenovo IdeaCentre All in One DesktopIntel Core i38GB512GB SSD23.8-inch Full HD
Lenovo IdeaCentre All in One DesktopIntel Core i58GB1TB HDD23.8-inch Full HD
HP All in One DesktopIntel Core i58GB1TB HDD21.45-inch Full HD
HP All in One DesktopIntel Core i58GB1TB HDD23.8-inch Full HD
HP All in One DesktopIntel Core i58GB1TB HDD23.8-inch Full HD

Similar articles for you

Best desktop computer under 70,000: Top 8 options for beginners

Laptops vs desktops: A comprehensive comparison guide of power and portability

Best gaming PCs in India: 10 high-performance rigs for you

Gaming PC vs gaming console: Which one to choose for the best 4K gaming experience?

Best gaming laptops in India that promise top notch performance for an epic gaming adventure

Best selling gaming laptops: Level up your gameplay with our top picks and enjoy effortless battles

FAQs

Question : What is the price range for these all in one desktops?

Ans : The price range for these all in one desktops varies from Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 80,000, depending on the brand and specifications.

Question : Do these desktops come with pre-installed operating systems?

Ans : Yes, most of these desktops come with pre-installed operating systems, such as Windows 10 or Windows 11, for a seamless user experience.

Question : What are the key features to look for in an all in one desktop?

Ans : Key features to look for include the processor, RAM capacity, storage type and capacity, display size and resolution, and additional features like wireless peripherals.

Question : Are these all in one desktops suitable for gaming?

Ans : While these desktops are not specifically designed for gaming, some models with high-performance processors and dedicated graphics can handle casual gaming.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.