These Apple iPhones and iPads may not get iOS 17 software update2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 05:07 PM IST
- Simple reason is that these devices are now years old. The list includes devices launched between 2015 to 2017.
Apple has announced that it will host its annual developer conference in June. At the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) event, the Cupertino-based company is expected to announce iOS17 software update along with other gadget launches.
