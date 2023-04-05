These Apple iPhones and iPads may not get iOS 17 software update

Apple BKC store will be located in the Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio World Drive Mall, in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. Logo at the Apple BKC is inspired by Mumbai’s iconic Kaali Peeli taxi art. The Apple BKC store will welcome people with the classic Apple greeting “Hello Mumbai". Apple has created a special playlist on Apple Music to celebrate the opening of its first-ever India retail store. Apple has not announced as to when the store will become fully operational, but as per rumours, it may open as early as April.