These are the best smartwatches under ₹10000 that make everyday life easier and healthier with modern features

Ever wondered how much technology you can get for under ₹10,000? The answer lies in today’s range of budget smartwatches that do more than just show time. From step counting to heart rate and sleep tracking, these watches are packed with smart features. Many even offer voice assistant support, Bluetooth calling, and bright AMOLED screens.

They pair easily with smartphones, letting you manage calls, texts, and notifications instantly. Designed for both style and comfort, they suit every lifestyle and wrist size. If you’re aiming to stay fit, organised, and connected without breaking your budget, these watches make a perfect companion. Let’s uncover some of the most reliable and feature-rich options in this range.

The Amazfit Bip 5 Unity is a stylish budget smartwatch under ₹10000 that blends smart design with reliable health tracking. Its large 1.91-inch high-resolution display looks clear in any light, while the stainless steel frame adds strength without extra weight. Powered by Zepp OS 3.0, it supports 70+ downloadable apps and games, and the built-in Alexa lets you set reminders or check the weather hands-free. You can take Bluetooth calls directly from your wrist, track over 120 sports modes, and monitor your heart rate, stress, and sleep around the clock. A strong 11-day battery ensures you stay connected longer without frequent charging.

Specifications Display 1.91-inch high-resolution screen Operating System Zepp OS 3.0 Connectivity Bluetooth Battery Life Up to 11 days Reason to buy Large, clear display with stainless steel frame Built-in Alexa and Bluetooth calling Excellent health and fitness tracking features Reason to avoid No in-built GPS Limited third-party app support

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its smooth performance and clear display but feel the app ecosystem could be broader.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for its reliable fitness tracking, smart calling, and long battery life in a stylish build.

The Noise Ultra 3 Luminary is a smart and fun budget smartwatch under ₹10000 designed to keep you informed and entertained. It features India’s first personalised notification alerts, Lumilert, and allows sending emojis using Lumiping. The vivid 1.96-inch AMOLED display with Always-On mode adds clarity to every glance. A premium metallic dial, functional crown, and dual strap options elevate its design and comfort. The Noise Health Suite keeps track of your activity, heart rate, and sleep patterns effortlessly. It’s lightweight, practical, and stylish, ideal for those who want function with flair.

Specifications Display 1.96-inch AMOLED with Always-On Display Connectivity Bluetooth Health Suite Heart rate, sleep, and activity tracking Build Premium metallic dial Reason to buy Bright AMOLED screen with Always-On Display Custom notifications and emoji replies Lightweight and premium finish Reason to avoid No GPS feature Average battery backup

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its design and notification alerts but wish it had longer battery life.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for its vibrant display, personalised notifications, and sleek build.

VALUE FOR MONEY

The Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro is a feature-packed budget smartwatch under ₹10000 made for professionals who love style and functionality. The 1.43-inch AMOLED display delivers bright visuals, while the stainless steel build adds durability and charm. You can handle calls through SingleSync Bluetooth Calling, use the functional crown for smooth navigation, and track wellness metrics like heart rate, SpO2, and stress. It includes over 100 watch faces, letting you match your mood daily. Designed to fit both casual and formal looks, it’s ideal for users seeking fashion with function.

Specifications Display 1.43-inch AMOLED Connectivity Bluetooth Calling Tracking Heart rate, SpO2, sleep, stress Battery Long-lasting performance Reason to buy Premium stainless steel body Smooth crown control and AMOLED clarity Reliable wellness tracking features Reason to avoid Slightly heavy build No GPS support

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it stylish and reliable, though some note it feels a bit bulky.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for its professional design, strong health tracking, and Bluetooth calling.

The boAt Ultima Ember is a vibrant budget smartwatch under ₹10000 that balances premium design with practical features. Its 1.96-inch AMOLED screen offers crisp details and Always-On Display support, making every glance effortless. Navigate smoothly using the functional crown, track 100+ sports modes, and manage calls directly from your wrist. Music and camera controls add extra convenience, while its 5-day battery ensures uninterrupted performance. Designed for style and fitness, this smartwatch keeps you connected throughout the day.

Specifications Display 1.96-inch AMOLED, Always-On Connectivity Bluetooth Calling Sports Modes 100+ Battery Life Up to 5 days Reason to buy Large AMOLED display with Always-On feature Supports calling, music, and camera control Easy navigation through crown Reason to avoid Limited water resistance Average standby battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its smooth display and crisp touch response but find the charging time slightly long.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for its stunning screen, calling features, and fitness-friendly design.

The beatXP Flare Pro is a trendy budget smartwatch under ₹10000 that combines performance and wellness features. Its 1.39-inch Ultra HD round display with 500 nits brightness ensures excellent visibility. It supports Bluetooth calling using EzyPair Technology and tracks heart rate, SpO2, and sleep continuously. IP68 water resistance makes it adventure-ready, while menstrual alerts cater to women users. Light on the wrist and packed with over 100 sports modes, it’s perfect for anyone focused on fitness and daily productivity.

Specifications Display 1.39-inch Ultra HD, 500 nits brightness Connectivity Bluetooth Calling Tracking Heart rate, SpO2, sleep, menstrual alerts Battery Long life, fast charging Reason to buy Bright, sharp display with smooth refresh rate Water-resistant and durable Supports calls and advanced health tracking Reason to avoid No built-in GPS Voice assistant response is slow

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its bright screen and tracking accuracy but mention the app could be smoother.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for its clarity, advanced health features, and balanced design.

The Titan Crest Smart Watch is where elegance meets performance. Its 1.43-inch AMOLED screen with 550 nits brightness and 60Hz refresh rate ensures smooth visuals, while the aluminium body adds a refined finish. Bluetooth calling and AI Morning Briefs make daily life simpler, offering reminders and weather updates. With 100+ sports modes and accurate health tracking, it suits users who value both style and substance. Its rose gold mesh strap and IP68 resistance make it perfect for professional and casual wear alike.

Specifications Display 1.43-inch AMOLED, 60Hz refresh rate Connectivity Bluetooth Calling Tracking Heart rate, sleep, SpO2, stress Strap Rose Gold Mesh Reason to buy Elegant aluminium build Accurate fitness tracking Bright AMOLED screen with smooth navigation Reason to avoid Battery drains faster on AOD Premium design raises the price slightly

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers admire its design and clarity but feel the Always-On Display affects battery life.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for premium looks, fitness accuracy, and smart calling features.

The CrossBeats Everest 2.0 is built for those who love outdoor adventure. Its rugged frame, flashlight, and 1.43-inch Super AMOLED screen with 850 nits brightness make it ideal for all conditions. The watch supports over 100 sports modes and tracks steps, heart rate, and sleep precisely. Its 15-day battery life and Bluetooth calling feature ensure uninterrupted activity tracking. Perfect for fitness enthusiasts and explorers, it blends toughness with modern tech.

Specifications Display 1.43-inch Super AMOLED, 850 nits brightness Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 Sports Modes 100+ Battery Up to 15 days Reason to buy Rugged build with flashlight Bright and clear AMOLED screen Long battery life Reason to avoid Slightly heavy design Limited app integration

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its durability and battery life, though some find it a bit bulky for daily use.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for outdoor durability, long battery, and bright display.

The Noise Diva 2 is crafted for elegance and everyday wellness. Its 36mm AMOLED display delivers vivid clarity, while the slim design offers a snug fit. It includes Bluetooth calling, AI voice assistant, and password protection for security. The improved female cycle tracker and sleep monitoring features make it a reliable everyday companion. With its luxurious finish, it complements both formal and casual wear beautifully.

Specifications Display 36mm AMOLED Connectivity Bluetooth Calling Tracking Heart rate, sleep, female cycle Build Premium design with rose link strap Reason to buy Sleek and elegant appearance AMOLED clarity with smart security features Comfortable fit for daily wear Reason to avoid No GPS support Battery life could be better

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its feminine design and tracking accuracy but wish the battery lasted longer.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for its luxury design, cycle tracking, and compact fit.

The Amazfit Active 2 blends durability, clarity, and precision. Its bright 1.32-inch AMOLED display reaches 2000 nits, making it readable even under sunlight. Equipped with built-in GPS and BioTracker sensors, it tracks heart rate, sleep, and over 160 sports modes. The 10-day battery life and waterproof rating ensure uninterrupted activity tracking. It also supports voice control and message replies via Zepp Flow, giving a seamless user experience.

Specifications Display 1.32-inch AMOLED, 2000 nits brightness Connectivity Bluetooth, GPS Tracking Heart rate, sleep, SpO2 Battery Life Up to 10 days Reason to buy Extremely bright display Built-in GPS for accurate tracking Excellent battery life Reason to avoid Slightly expensive Voice assistant needs improvement

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its accuracy and premium finish but mention the Zepp app needs faster syncing.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for bright visuals, precise tracking, and smooth performance.

The boAt Valour Watch 1 GPS is designed for serious fitness lovers. It features built-in GPS, a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen with Gorilla Glass, and AI-based auto gym detection that tracks your movements automatically. The advanced X2 chip ensures smooth performance, while VO2 Max and HRV monitoring deliver detailed fitness insights. It’s water-resistant up to 3 ATM and offers a remarkable 15-day battery life. Ideal for outdoor and gym training, it keeps your workouts smart and efficient.

Specifications Display 1.43-inch AMOLED with Gorilla Glass Connectivity Bluetooth, Built-in GPS Battery Up to 15 days Water Resistance 3 ATM Reason to buy Built-in GPS and advanced fitness tracking Long 15-day battery life Strong build with Gorilla Glass protection Reason to avoid Slightly thick dial Takes time for full charging

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its accuracy and GPS tracking but say the watch feels slightly heavy.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for advanced fitness insights, GPS tracking, and strong battery life.

What features can I expect in smartwatches under ₹ 10,000? Smartwatches in this range now include AMOLED displays, Bluetooth calling, multiple sports modes, heart rate and SpO2 tracking, and IP68 water resistance. Many also support AI voice assistants, sleep monitoring, and message alerts. While premium features like ECG may be missing, the overall value and functionality are excellent for everyday use.

Can budget smartwatches handle fitness and workout tracking efficiently? Yes, budget smartwatches now include 100+ sports modes and activity tracking for workouts like running, yoga, cycling, and swimming. Features such as calorie counting, step tracking, and heart rate monitoring make them suitable companions for maintaining a daily fitness routine without spending on high-end models.

Do these smartwatches support calling and notifications? Many models now feature Bluetooth calling, built-in microphones, and speakers, allowing users to make or answer calls directly from the watch. You also get smart notifications for calls, texts, and apps. The overall connectivity performance has improved significantly in this price segment in recent years.

Factors to consider before buying the best budget smartwatches under ₹ 10000: Display Quality : Look for AMOLED or HD panels for better clarity and colour.

: Look for AMOLED or HD panels for better clarity and colour. Battery Life : Choose a model that lasts at least 5–10 days on a single charge.

: Choose a model that lasts at least 5–10 days on a single charge. Build and Comfort : Lightweight aluminium or polycarbonate frames are ideal for all-day wear.

: Lightweight aluminium or polycarbonate frames are ideal for all-day wear. Health Tracking : Ensure the watch offers heart rate, SpO2, and sleep monitoring.

: Ensure the watch offers heart rate, SpO2, and sleep monitoring. Sports Modes : Go for models with 50+ or 100+ activity modes for fitness variety.

: Go for models with 50+ or 100+ activity modes for fitness variety. Connectivity : Check Bluetooth version, call clarity, and app compatibility.

: Check Bluetooth version, call clarity, and app compatibility. Water Resistance : Prefer IP68 or 5ATM-rated watches for swimming or outdoor use.

: Prefer IP68 or 5ATM-rated watches for swimming or outdoor use. Customisation : Support for multiple watch faces adds personal style.

: Support for multiple watch faces adds personal style. App Ecosystem : Verify that the companion app offers accurate insights and syncs easily.

: Verify that the companion app offers accurate insights and syncs easily. Warranty and Support: Reliable after-sales service ensures long-term peace of mind. Top 3 features of the best budget smartwatches under ₹ 10000:

Budget smartwatches under ₹ 10000 Display and Design Battery and Connectivity Key Features Amazfit Bip 5 Unity (46mm) 1.91-inch high-resolution display, stainless steel frame 300mAh battery, Bluetooth calling 120+ sports modes, built-in Alexa, 70+ apps, health tracking Noise Ultra 3 Luminary 1.96-inch AMOLED display, premium metallic dial Bluetooth connectivity, no GPS Personalised alerts (Lumilert), emoji replies (Lumiping), Noise Health Suite Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro 1.43-inch AMOLED display, metal build Bluetooth calling, long battery life Heart rate & SpO2 tracking, functional crown, adaptive AOD boAt Ultima Ember 1.96-inch AMOLED display, functional crown 300mAh battery, Bluetooth calling 100+ sports modes, music & camera control, 5-day battery beatXP Flare Pro 1.39-inch HD display, 60Hz refresh rate 128MB storage, Bluetooth calling IP68 water resistance, 100+ sports modes, SpO2 & heart tracking Titan Crest 1.43-inch AMOLED display, aluminium body 300mAh battery, Bluetooth calling AI morning briefs, 100+ sports modes, health tracking CrossBeats Everest 2.0 1.43-inch AMOLED display, rugged build 320mAh battery, Bluetooth 5.3 Flashlight, 100+ sports modes, 15-day battery, SpO2 tracking Noise Diva 2 36mm AMOLED display, luxury build Bluetooth connectivity Sleek design, health & fitness tracking, AI voice assistant Amazfit Active 2 (44mm) 1.32-inch AMOLED display, 2000 nits brightness 270mAh battery, built-in GPS 160+ sports modes, 10-day battery, 5ATM water resistance boAt Valour Watch 1 GPS 1.43-inch AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 300mAh battery, built-in GPS AI auto gym detection, 15-day battery, VO2 Max & HRV monitoring

