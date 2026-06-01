These are the laptop price drops that actually caught our attention

Buying a new laptop often comes down to timing. A model that felt expensive a few weeks ago can suddenly become a much better value when prices drop, allowing buyers to get better specifications without stretching their budget.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price Best overall Samsung Galaxy Book4 15.6" Full HD Screen | Intel Core i5 1335U Processor | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | Windows 11 Home | ms-Office | Fingerprint Reader | Intel Iris XE Graphics | NP750XGJ-LG7IN | Grey. View Details Get Price Value for money Apple 2026 MacBook Neo 13″ Laptop with A18 Pro chip: Built for AI and Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera; Silver View Details ₹65,000 Check Offers acer SmartChoice Aspire Lite, AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Processor, 16 GB/512 GB, Full HD, 15.6"/39.62 cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59 kg, AL15-41, Metal Body, Thin and Light Laptop View Details ₹45,990 Check Offers Budget friendly Acer Smartchoice Aspire One, AMD Ryzen 3-7320U, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM/ 256GB SSD, 14.0"/35.56cm TN HD Display, Win 11 Home, Pure Silver, 1.48KG, A114-43, Thin and Light Laptop View Details ₹39,990 Check Offers Lenovo Smartchoice IdeaPad Slim 3 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U 15.6 inch (39.6cm) FHD Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/Alexa Built-in/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.6Kg), 82X700F0IN View Details ₹46,990 Check Offers View More

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Recent price reductions have made several laptops more attractive across categories, including thin and light machines, gaming laptops and productivity-focused models. Features such as OLED displays, newer Intel and AMD processors, AI-powered tools and longer battery life are now available at lower prices. To help you find the strongest deals, we have shortlisted laptops that are currently offering better value than usual.

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 is a thin and lightweight productivity laptop built for students, professionals, and everyday multitasking. Powered by the Intel Core i5-1335U processor, it combines strong performance with efficient power consumption. The 15.6-inch Full HD display provides ample workspace for productivity, while 16GB RAM ensures smooth multitasking across multiple applications. Samsung also includes a fingerprint reader, Microsoft Office, and a fast 512GB SSD. Its slim design, dependable battery life, and integration with the Samsung ecosystem make it a practical choice for daily computing.

Specifications Display 15.6-inch Full HD Processor Intel Core i5-1335U RAM 16GB Storage 512GB SSD Graphics Intel Iris Xe

VALUE FOR MONEY 2. Apple 2026 MacBook Neo 13″ Laptop with A18 Pro chip: Built for AI and Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera; Silver Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Apple MacBook Neo 13-inch is designed as an ultra-portable laptop focused on AI-powered productivity and efficiency. Powered by Apple's A18 Pro chip, it delivers impressive performance while maintaining excellent battery life. The Liquid Retina display offers vibrant colours and sharp text, making it suitable for work, entertainment, and creative tasks. Apple Intelligence features enhance productivity through AI-assisted workflows, while the lightweight design makes it easy to carry throughout the day. Combined with macOS optimisation, the MacBook Neo offers a smooth and highly responsive user experience.

Specifications Display 13-inch Liquid Retina Processor Apple A18 Pro RAM 8GB Unified Memory Storage 256GB SSD Camera 1080p FaceTime HD

The Acer Aspire Lite AL15-41 targets users seeking strong performance without stretching their budget. Equipped with the AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor, 16GB RAM, and a fast 512GB SSD, it handles productivity workloads, web browsing, office applications, and light content creation with ease. The metal body enhances durability while maintaining a premium appearance. Its Full HD display delivers clear visuals for work and entertainment, and the lightweight design improves portability. This laptop offers an excellent balance of performance, storage, and everyday usability.

Specifications Display 15.6-inch Full HD Processor AMD Ryzen 5 5625U RAM 16GB Storage 512GB SSD Weight 1.59kg

The Acer Aspire One A114-43 is an affordable thin-and-light laptop aimed at students and basic productivity users. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor and LPDDR5 memory, it delivers smooth performance for web browsing, online classes, office work, and media consumption. The compact 14-inch design improves portability, while the SSD ensures quick boot times and responsive operation. Its lightweight construction makes it suitable for carrying between home, office, or classroom environments. It focuses on providing essential computing performance at an accessible price point.

Specifications Display 14-inch HD Processor AMD Ryzen 3 7320U RAM 8GB LPDDR5 Storage 256GB SSD Weight 1.48kg

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 combines modern Intel processing power with practical everyday features. Powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U processor, it is suitable for students, office users, and home productivity tasks. The 15.6-inch Full HD display provides comfortable viewing, while the 512GB SSD delivers quick boot times and responsive performance. Lenovo includes Office Home 2024, Alexa support, and accidental damage protection, adding value for long-term ownership. Its lightweight design and dependable performance make it a versatile daily-use laptop.

Specifications Display 15.6-inch Full HD Processor Intel Core i3-1315U RAM 8GB Storage 512GB SSD Weight 1.6kg

The HP Pavilion x360 is a versatile convertible laptop designed for users who value flexibility and touchscreen functionality. Its 360-degree hinge allows it to function as a traditional laptop, tablet, presentation device, or media viewer. Powered by the Intel Core i5-1355U processor and 16GB RAM, it handles multitasking, productivity, and creative work efficiently. The Full HD IPS touchscreen provides vibrant visuals and responsive touch input. Additional highlights include a 5MP webcam, Microsoft Office, and premium build quality, making it suitable for professionals and students alike.

Specifications Display 14-inch FHD IPS Touchscreen Processor Intel Core i5-1355U RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Graphics Intel Iris Xe

The HP 15 Smartchoice laptop focuses on delivering dependable everyday performance for work, study, and entertainment. Powered by the Intel Core i3-1315U processor and equipped with 12GB RAM, it handles routine multitasking comfortably. The Full HD anti-glare display reduces reflections during extended usage sessions, while the micro-edge design provides a more modern appearance. A fast 512GB SSD improves responsiveness, and the integrated Full HD webcam with privacy shutter enhances video conferencing security. Its balanced specifications make it a practical laptop for everyday computing needs.

Specifications Display 15.6-inch Full HD Anti-Glare Processor Intel Core i3-1315U RAM 12GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Weight 1.59kg

The ASUS Vivobook 15 is designed for users who need stronger processing power than typical thin-and-light laptops. Equipped with the Intel Core i5-13420H processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, it delivers excellent performance for multitasking, productivity, programming, and light creative workloads. The Full HD display provides clear visuals, while the laptop maintains a relatively portable profile despite its powerful hardware. Microsoft Office and Windows 11 are included, making it ready for immediate use. Its combination of performance and value makes it a compelling mainstream choice.

Specifications Display 15.6-inch Full HD Processor Intel Core i5-13420H RAM 16GB Storage 512GB SSD Graphics Intel UHD Graphics

Top 3 features of best laptops

Laptops Processor RAM Display Samsung Galaxy Book4 Intel Core i5-1335U 16GB 15.6-inch FHD Apple MacBook Neo Apple A18 Pro 8GB 13-inch Liquid Retina Acer Aspire Lite AL15-41 AMD Ryzen 5 5625U 16GB 15.6-inch FHD Acer Aspire One A114-43 AMD Ryzen 3 7320U 8GB 14-inch HD Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3-1315U 8GB 15.6-inch FHD HP Pavilion x360 Intel Core i5-1355U 16GB 14-inch FHD Touch HP 15 Smartchoice Intel Core i3-1315U 12GB 15.6-inch FHD ASUS Vivobook 15 Intel Core i5-13420H 16GB 15.6-inch FHD

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