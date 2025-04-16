These best 7kg semi automatic washing machine are perfect for medium families: Top 7 picks from Whirlpool, LG and others

|Product
Whirlpool 7.0 Kg 5 Star Ace Supreme Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (ACE SUPREME RYL SRS 7.0 GREY DAZZLE (5YR), 4 Year Comprehensive Warranty, 1400 RPM Motor, 5 Year Motor Warranty)View Details
Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Washing Machine (WT70M3000UU/TL, Air Turbo Drying, LIGHT GRAY)View Details
₹10,690
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P7020NGAZ, Dark Gray, Rat Away Feature)View Details
₹11,490
Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star, Active Soak Technology Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WS EDGE CLS 70 5.0 PN2 GPGR, Graphite Grey, 460 W PowerMax Wash For Heavy Laundry Wash)View Details
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-automatic Top Load Washing Machine with PureStream Pulsator Wash Technology (WTT70UHA/OK5R0R0W01, Burgundy, 5 Knob Control Method)View Details
₹8,990
The best 7kg semi automatic washing machines are ideal for families of 3-4 members, offering a blend of performance and efficiency. The semi-automatic design requires manual intervention, but it also provides the flexibility to control the wash cycle, saving both water and energy. With high spin speeds (1300 RPM or more), these washing machines ensure faster drying and effective cleaning, making them perfect for busy households. Additionally, a 5-star energy rating ensures minimal power consumption, reducing your electricity bill.
Many of these best semi automatic washing machines come equipped with advanced features like anti-rat technology, magic filters, and various wash programs to suit different fabric types. If you’re wondering which is the best semi-automatic washing machine for your home, then this guide will help you make an informed choice and buy the best semi automatic washing machine online.
The Whirlpool Ace Supreme 7 kg semi-automatic top load washing machine is built for optimal performance and long-lasting use. Equipped with a strong 1400 RPM motor, it offers quicker spin cycles and superior drying efficiency. Its 5-star energy rating guarantees economical electricity consumption, making it perfect for small to medium households. The machine's rust-resistant body, protection against pests, and simple controls add to its reliability. With a compact design and ease of use, this washing machine is a practical and affordable option for laundry tasks.
High-speed 1400 RPM motor for faster drying
Rust-proof and rat-resistant body
No digital display
Whirlpool 7.0 Kg 5 Star Ace Supreme Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (ACE SUPREME RYL SRS 7.0 GREY DAZZLE (5YR), 4 Year Comprehensive Warranty, 1400 RPM Motor, 5 Year Motor Warranty)
Buyers find it efficient, powerful, and perfect for everyday laundry. Many appreciate its fast drying and durable build.
Choose this for powerful performance, faster drying, and low energy consumption—all within a durable, rust-proof body.
The Samsung 7 kg semi-automatic top load washing machine blends power and efficiency with user-friendly features. It comes with Air Turbo Drying for faster results and a high-speed 1300 RPM motor. Ideal for 3–4 member households, this 5-star rated washer is both energy-efficient and low on water usage. With three wash programs, rust-proof plastic body, and a durable dual-storm pulsator, it ensures thorough yet gentle cleaning. Compact and sturdy, it’s a reliable choice for daily laundry needs.
Air Turbo Drying reduces drying time
Dual Storm pulsator for powerful wash
No inbuilt heater for hot wash
Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Washing Machine (WT70M3000UU/TL, Air Turbo Drying, LIGHT GRAY)
Buyers appreciate the fast drying, smooth operation, and energy efficiency. It’s praised for being affordable yet powerful.
Pick this for its efficient drying, low energy use, and simple operation—ideal for families needing quick, effective washes.
The LG 7 kg semi-automatic washing machine offers efficient cleaning and thoughtful features for Indian homes. With a 1300 RPM motor, Wind Jet Dry for faster drying, and 3 wash programs for different fabric types, it delivers reliable results. It also includes the unique Rat Away technology, a rust-free body, and helpful additions like a collar scrubber and lint collector, making laundry less of a chore and more convenient. Designed for 3–4 member households, it's energy- and water-efficient.
Rat Away feature protects from rodent damage
Wind Jet Dry ensures faster drying
Manual water fill and drainage
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P7020NGAZ, Dark Gray, Rat Away Feature)
Buyers highlight its drying speed, sturdy body, and Rat Away feature as big plus points, calling it value for money.
Opt for this model if you want a durable, efficient washer with added hygiene and smart features designed for Indian conditions.
The Godrej 7 Kg semi-automatic washing machine combines powerful cleaning with practical design. With its 460W PowerMax Wash Motor and Storm Force Pulsator, it handles heavy laundry with ease. Features like Active Soak and Spin Shower improve cleaning efficiency, while the rust-proof body and water-protected control panel add durability. Ideal for a 3–4 member household, it consumes less power and water. It also includes a cartridge lint filter and ribbed walls for enhanced scrubbing, making laundry care smart and simple.
Powerful 460W wash motor handles heavy laundry
Active Soak helps loosen dirt before the wash
Only 2 wash programs
Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star, Active Soak Technology Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WS EDGE CLS 70 5.0 PN2 GPGR, Graphite Grey, 460 W PowerMax Wash For Heavy Laundry Wash)
Buyers appreciate its powerful motor and soak function, saying it performs well even with heavy laundry loads.
Choose this for its strong wash power, durable build, and efficient water-protected design tailored for Indian households.
This 7 Kg semi-automatic washing machine from Voltas Beko, a Tata product, is designed to offer efficiency and ease for daily laundry. Powered by PureStream Pulsator wash technology, it delivers thorough cleaning with gentle fabric care. The 5-knob control panel lets you customise wash cycles, including Air Dry, Gentle, Normal, and Strong. With a 1350 RPM motor, drying is faster, saving time. It’s energy- and water-efficient with an IPX4 water-resistant design for extra durability—perfect for small families.
Fast 1350 RPM spin speed ensures quicker drying
IPX4 water resistance improves durability
Lacks digital display and advanced features
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-automatic Top Load Washing Machine with PureStream Pulsator Wash Technology (WTT70UHA/OK5R0R0W01, Burgundy, 5 Knob Control Method)
Buyers appreciate its solid performance, compact design, and efficient drying. Many highlight its value for money and the reliability of a Tata brand product.
Pick this for its water-resistant build, quick drying, and user-friendly operation backed by the trust of Tata.
The LG 7 Kg semi-automatic top-loading washing machine in Dark Blue offers reliable performance and energy efficiency. With 3 wash programs—Gentle, Normal, and Strong—it caters to various fabric types. The Wind Jet Dry feature reduces moisture for quicker drying, and the 1350 RPM motor boosts spin speed. It also includes LG’s Rat Away technology and a rust-free body for added durability. This machine is ideal for households seeking performance, efficiency, and a user-friendly experience.
Rat Away feature for added protection
Rust-free, durable plastic build
Limited advanced features
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Appliance (P7010NBAZ, Dark Blue)
Buyers like its efficient wash quality, low noise, and fast drying performance. Many find it ideal for daily use and appreciate its sturdy build.
Opt for this if you want a simple, reliable, and energy-efficient washer with quick drying and fabric-specific wash modes from a trusted brand like LG.
The Haier 7 Kg semi-automatic top-loading washing machine in Burgundy combines convenience with effective cleaning. With its Anti-bacterial Cross Pulsator and Spray features, it ensures better detergent dissolution and hygiene. The 1300 RPM motor offers fast washing and drying, while the 2 wash programs (Normal and Strong) provide flexibility. Its 5 Star energy rating guarantees efficiency. The addition of Castor wheels makes movement easy, and the Anti-Rat Mesh ensures long-lasting durability.
Magic Filter for better lint collection
Anti-bacterial Cross Pulsator for better hygiene
Fast washing with 1300 RPM spin speed
Only 2 wash programs
Haier 7 kg 5 Star Anti-bacterial Cross Pulsator Semi Automatic Top Load (HTW70-1187BTN,Burgundy)
Buyers appreciate the machine’s fast and efficient performance, especially the 1300 RPM spin speed. The Anti-Rat Mesh and Magic Filter have been positively highlighted for their durability and convenience.
Opt for this model if you’re looking for a compact, durable, and energy-efficient washing machine with the added benefit of anti-bacterial technology and convenient features like castor wheels for easy movement.
The best semi-automatic washing machine depends on your specific needs. Look for features like a 7 kg capacity for medium-sized families, high spin speeds (1300 RPM or more), 5-star energy efficiency, and durable materials. Top brands like Whirlpool, Samsung and LG offer reliable and efficient models suitable for everyday laundry needs.
Semi-automatic washing machines are ideal for those looking for lower water and electricity consumption. They are cost-effective and more durable, as they tend to have fewer electronic components. Additionally, you have greater control over the washing cycle and water levels, which can be useful for specific laundry needs, such as washing delicate fabrics or heavily soiled clothes.
A semi-automatic washing machine requires manual intervention for filling and draining water. It typically has two tubs: one for washing and one for spinning. In contrast, an automatic washing machine handles everything automatically, from water filling to draining and drying. Semi-automatic machines are generally more affordable and consume less water, but they require manual effort during operation.
|Best 7kg semi-automatic washing machine
|Maximum Rotation Speed
|Energy rating
|Special Features
Whirlpool 7.0 Kg Ace Supreme Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
|1400 RPM
|5 star
|Superior Drying, Spin Shower, Rat Protection
Samsung 7 kg, Semi-Automatic Washing Machine
|1300 RPM
|5 star
|Turbo dry technology, Rat Mesh Protection
LG 7 Kg Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
|1300 RPM
|5 star
|Wind Jet Dry, Collar Scrubbe, Rust Free Plastic Base
Godrej 7 Kg, Active Soak Technology Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine
|1440 RPM
|5 star
|460W PowerMaxx Wash Motor, Active Soak,Force Stream
Voltas Beko 7 Kg Semi-automatic Top Load Washing Machine
|1350 RPM
|5 star
|Air Dry, Pulsator wash technology, Water resistant with IPX4
LG 7 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
|1350 RPM
|5 star
|Wind jet dry, Normal pulsator, Rat away feature
Haier Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine
|1300 RPM
|5 star
|Anti - Bacterial Cross Pulsator, Magic Filter, Rat Mesh
