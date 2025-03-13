Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Epson Ecotank L130 Single Function Colour Inktank Printer, Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Epson Ecotank L3250 A4 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Colour Printer Ink, Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Best Value For Money
Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Epson EcoTank L3211 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Epson Wireless Ecotank L4260 A4 Wi-Fi Duplex All-in-One Ink Tank Color LED Printers, Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Epson Colour Ecotank L3210 A4 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer, Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Epson EcoTank L3216 A4 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Best overall product
MY PRINT Ecotank L8050|A4 Size 6 Color Wireless Colour Home Inkjet Printers| 3D Printer|(With Epson Ink)|Pvc Card Print|2023 Model|With Usb Cable Extra, Multicolor
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
Epson is a well-known brand in the world of printers, and with so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one for your needs. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the 8 best Epson printers for 2025. Whether you need a single-function printer, a Wi-Fi printer, or a duplex printer, we've got you covered. In this article, we will compare the features, pros, and cons of each printer to help you find the perfect one for you.
The Epson L130 is a reliable single-function printer that is perfect for home or small office use. It offers high-quality color printing and is easy to set up and use. With its compact design, it can fit into any space seamlessly.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
High-quality color printing
Easy to set up
Compact design
Reasons to avoid
Lacks Wi-Fi connectivity
Epson Ecotank L130 Single Function Colour Inktank Printer, Black
The Epson EcoTank L3250 is a Wi-Fi printer with a high-capacity ink tank system, eliminating the need for cartridges. It offers fast and efficient printing, along with wireless connectivity for added convenience.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
High-capacity ink tank system
Fast and efficient printing
Wireless connectivity
Reasons to avoid
Relatively high initial cost
Epson Ecotank L3250 A4 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Colour Printer Ink, Black
The Epson EcoTank L3252 is another Wi-Fi printer that comes with a high-capacity ink tank system. It offers low-cost printing and easy mobile printing, making it ideal for both home and office use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Low-cost printing
Easy mobile printing
High-capacity ink tank system
Reasons to avoid
Limited paper handling capacity
Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black)
The Epson EcoTank L3211 is a black printer with a high-capacity ink tank system. It offers fast and reliable printing, along with a user-friendly design for easy operation.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
High-capacity ink tank system
Fast and reliable printing
User-friendly design
Reasons to avoid
Lacks Wi-Fi connectivity
Epson EcoTank L3211 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black)
The Epson EcoTank L4260 is a duplex printer that offers fast and automatic double-sided printing. It comes with a high-capacity ink tank system and wireless connectivity for added convenience.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Automatic double-sided printing
High-capacity ink tank system
Wireless connectivity
Reasons to avoid
Relatively slower printing speed
Epson Wireless Ecotank L4260 A4 Wi-Fi Duplex All-in-One Ink Tank Color LED Printers, Black
The Epson EcoTank L3210 is another black printer with a high-capacity ink tank system. It offers reliable and cost-effective printing, along with a compact and sleek design.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
High-capacity ink tank system
Reliable and cost-effective printing
Compact and sleek design
Reasons to avoid
Lacks Wi-Fi connectivity
Epson Colour Ecotank L3210 A4 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer, Black
The EPSON L3216 is an all-in-one color printer that offers printing, scanning, and copying capabilities. It comes with a high-capacity ink tank system and wireless connectivity for added convenience.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
All-in-one functionality
High-capacity ink tank system
Wireless connectivity
Reasons to avoid
Relatively slower printing speed
Epson EcoTank L3216 A4 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer
The MY PRINT Ecotank L8050 is a high-performance printer with a high-capacity ink tank system. It offers fast and reliable printing, along with a user-friendly design for easy operation.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
High-capacity ink tank system
Fast and reliable printing
User-friendly design
Reasons to avoid
Relatively higher price
MY PRINT Ecotank L8050|A4 Size 6 Color Wireless Colour Home Inkjet Printers| 3D Printer|(With Epson Ink)|Pvc Card Print|2023 Model|With Usb Cable Extra, Multicolor
Best 3 features of the top Epson printers
|Best Epson printers
|Printing Technology
|Print Speed
|Connectivity
|Resolution
|Epson L130 Single-Function Colour Printer
|On-demand inkjet (piezoelectric)
|Up to 27 ppm
|USB 2.0
|5760 x 1440 dpi
|Epson EcoTank L3250 Wi-Fi Printer
|PrecisionCore printhead
|Up to 33 ppm
|Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, USB 2.0
|4800 x 1200 dpi
|Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi Printer
|PrecisionCore printhead
|Up to 33 ppm
|Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, USB 2.0
|4800 x 1200 dpi
|Epson EcoTank L3211 Printer Black
|PrecisionCore printhead
|Up to 33 ppm
|USB 2.0
|5760 x 1440 dpi
|Epson EcoTank L4260 Duplex Printer
|PrecisionCore printhead
|Up to 15 ipm (black), 8 ipm (color)
|Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, USB 2.0
|4800 x 1200 dpi
|Epson EcoTank L3210 Printer Black
|PrecisionCore printhead
|Up to 33 ppm
|USB 2.0
|5760 x 1440 dpi
|EPSON L3216 Color All-In-One Printer
|PrecisionCore printhead
|Up to 33 ppm
|Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, USB 2.0
|4800 x 1200 dpi
|MY PRINT Ecotank L8050 Printer
|PrecisionCore printhead
|Up to 37 ppm
|Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, USB 3.0
|4800 x 1200 dpi
Similar articles for you
Best all in one printers in 2025 with wireless connectivity, fast printing, and high quality output for home and office
Complete home printer buying guide: Essential considerations before you buy along with top picks
Best printers for home use: Switch to high quality printing with these top 8 reliable options
Bluetooth printers to stay clear of cords and wires: 10 expert suggestions for you
Best laser printers: Top 8 models for home and office use with excellent performance
Best all-in-one printer: Upgrade your printing experience with top 10 models for home or office
Best home printers: Top 10 models for quality printing and convenient home use, all at your fingertips
FAQs
Question : What is the average cost of an Epson printer?
Ans : The average cost of an Epson printer ranges from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 30,000, depending on the model and features.
Question : Do all Epson printers come with a high-capacity ink tank system?
Ans : Most of the newer Epson printers come with a high-capacity ink tank system, offering cost-effective printing and eliminating the need for cartridges.
Question : Which Epson printer is best for home use?
Ans : The Epson EcoTank L3210 Printer Black is an ideal choice for home use with its compact design, high-quality printing, and cost-effectiveness.
Question : What is the warranty period for Epson printers?
Ans : Epson printers generally come with a standard warranty period of 1 year, with the option to extend it with additional warranty packages.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.