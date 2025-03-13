Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  These Epson printers will ensure a seamless printing experience: 8 recommendations for you

These Epson printers will ensure a seamless printing experience: 8 recommendations for you

Affiliate Desk

Looking for the best Epson printer for 2025? Check out our list of top 8 printers and find the perfect one for your needs and budget.

Futuristic Epson 2025 printer delivers ultra-fast, high-quality, smart printing.
Our Picks Best Value For Money Best overall product

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Epson Ecotank L130 Single Function Colour Inktank Printer, Black

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Epson Ecotank L3250 A4 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Colour Printer Ink, Black

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Best Value For Money

Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Epson EcoTank L3211 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Epson Wireless Ecotank L4260 A4 Wi-Fi Duplex All-in-One Ink Tank Color LED Printers, Black

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Epson Colour Ecotank L3210 A4 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer, Black

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Epson EcoTank L3216 A4 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Best overall product

MY PRINT Ecotank L8050|A4 Size 6 Color Wireless Colour Home Inkjet Printers| 3D Printer|(With Epson Ink)|Pvc Card Print|2023 Model|With Usb Cable Extra, Multicolor

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Epson is a well-known brand in the world of printers, and with so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one for your needs. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the 8 best Epson printers for 2025. Whether you need a single-function printer, a Wi-Fi printer, or a duplex printer, we've got you covered. In this article, we will compare the features, pros, and cons of each printer to help you find the perfect one for you.

The Epson L130 is a reliable single-function printer that is perfect for home or small office use. It offers high-quality color printing and is easy to set up and use. With its compact design, it can fit into any space seamlessly.

Specifications

Printing Technology
On-demand inkjet (piezoelectric)
Print Speed
Up to 27 ppm
Connectivity
USB 2.0
Resolution
5760 x 1440 dpi

Reasons to buy

High-quality color printing

Easy to set up

Compact design

Reasons to avoid

Lacks Wi-Fi connectivity

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Epson Ecotank L130 Single Function Colour Inktank Printer, Black

The Epson EcoTank L3250 is a Wi-Fi printer with a high-capacity ink tank system, eliminating the need for cartridges. It offers fast and efficient printing, along with wireless connectivity for added convenience.

Specifications

Printing Technology
PrecisionCore printhead
Print Speed
Up to 33 ppm
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, USB 2.0
Resolution
4800 x 1200 dpi

Reasons to buy

High-capacity ink tank system

Fast and efficient printing

Wireless connectivity

Reasons to avoid

Relatively high initial cost

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Epson Ecotank L3250 A4 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Colour Printer Ink, Black

The Epson EcoTank L3252 is another Wi-Fi printer that comes with a high-capacity ink tank system. It offers low-cost printing and easy mobile printing, making it ideal for both home and office use.

Specifications

Printing Technology
PrecisionCore printhead
Print Speed
Up to 33 ppm
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, USB 2.0
Resolution
4800 x 1200 dpi

Reasons to buy

Low-cost printing

Easy mobile printing

High-capacity ink tank system

Reasons to avoid

Limited paper handling capacity

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black)

The Epson EcoTank L3211 is a black printer with a high-capacity ink tank system. It offers fast and reliable printing, along with a user-friendly design for easy operation.

Specifications

Printing Technology
PrecisionCore printhead
Print Speed
Up to 33 ppm
Connectivity
USB 2.0
Resolution
5760 x 1440 dpi

Reasons to buy

High-capacity ink tank system

Fast and reliable printing

User-friendly design

Reasons to avoid

Lacks Wi-Fi connectivity

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Epson EcoTank L3211 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black)

The Epson EcoTank L4260 is a duplex printer that offers fast and automatic double-sided printing. It comes with a high-capacity ink tank system and wireless connectivity for added convenience.

Specifications

Printing Technology
PrecisionCore printhead
Print Speed
Up to 15 ipm (black), 8 ipm (color)
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, USB 2.0
Resolution
4800 x 1200 dpi

Reasons to buy

Automatic double-sided printing

High-capacity ink tank system

Wireless connectivity

Reasons to avoid

Relatively slower printing speed

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Epson Wireless Ecotank L4260 A4 Wi-Fi Duplex All-in-One Ink Tank Color LED Printers, Black

The Epson EcoTank L3210 is another black printer with a high-capacity ink tank system. It offers reliable and cost-effective printing, along with a compact and sleek design.

Specifications

Printing Technology
PrecisionCore printhead
Print Speed
Up to 33 ppm
Connectivity
USB 2.0
Resolution
5760 x 1440 dpi

Reasons to buy

High-capacity ink tank system

Reliable and cost-effective printing

Compact and sleek design

Reasons to avoid

Lacks Wi-Fi connectivity

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Epson Colour Ecotank L3210 A4 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer, Black

The EPSON L3216 is an all-in-one color printer that offers printing, scanning, and copying capabilities. It comes with a high-capacity ink tank system and wireless connectivity for added convenience.

Specifications

Printing Technology
PrecisionCore printhead
Print Speed
Up to 33 ppm
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, USB 2.0
Resolution
4800 x 1200 dpi

Reasons to buy

All-in-one functionality

High-capacity ink tank system

Wireless connectivity

Reasons to avoid

Relatively slower printing speed

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Epson EcoTank L3216 A4 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer

The MY PRINT Ecotank L8050 is a high-performance printer with a high-capacity ink tank system. It offers fast and reliable printing, along with a user-friendly design for easy operation.

Specifications

Printing Technology
PrecisionCore printhead
Print Speed
Up to 37 ppm
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, USB 3.0
Resolution
4800 x 1200 dpi

Reasons to buy

High-capacity ink tank system

Fast and reliable printing

User-friendly design

Reasons to avoid

Relatively higher price

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

MY PRINT Ecotank L8050|A4 Size 6 Color Wireless Colour Home Inkjet Printers| 3D Printer|(With Epson Ink)|Pvc Card Print|2023 Model|With Usb Cable Extra, Multicolor

Best 3 features of the top Epson printers

Best Epson printersPrinting TechnologyPrint SpeedConnectivityResolution
Epson L130 Single-Function Colour PrinterOn-demand inkjet (piezoelectric)Up to 27 ppmUSB 2.05760 x 1440 dpi
Epson EcoTank L3250 Wi-Fi PrinterPrecisionCore printheadUp to 33 ppmWi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, USB 2.04800 x 1200 dpi
Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi PrinterPrecisionCore printheadUp to 33 ppmWi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, USB 2.04800 x 1200 dpi
Epson EcoTank L3211 Printer BlackPrecisionCore printheadUp to 33 ppmUSB 2.05760 x 1440 dpi
Epson EcoTank L4260 Duplex PrinterPrecisionCore printheadUp to 15 ipm (black), 8 ipm (color)Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, USB 2.04800 x 1200 dpi
Epson EcoTank L3210 Printer BlackPrecisionCore printheadUp to 33 ppmUSB 2.05760 x 1440 dpi
EPSON L3216 Color All-In-One PrinterPrecisionCore printheadUp to 33 ppmWi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, USB 2.04800 x 1200 dpi
MY PRINT Ecotank L8050 PrinterPrecisionCore printheadUp to 37 ppmWi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, USB 3.04800 x 1200 dpi

Similar articles for you

Best all in one printers in 2025 with wireless connectivity, fast printing, and high quality output for home and office

Complete home printer buying guide: Essential considerations before you buy along with top picks

Best printers for home use: Switch to high quality printing with these top 8 reliable options

Bluetooth printers to stay clear of cords and wires: 10 expert suggestions for you

Best laser printers: Top 8 models for home and office use with excellent performance

Best all-in-one printer: Upgrade your printing experience with top 10 models for home or office

Best home printers: Top 10 models for quality printing and convenient home use, all at your fingertips

FAQs

Question : What is the average cost of an Epson printer?

Ans : The average cost of an Epson printer ranges from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 30,000, depending on the model and features.

Question : Do all Epson printers come with a high-capacity ink tank system?

Ans : Most of the newer Epson printers come with a high-capacity ink tank system, offering cost-effective printing and eliminating the need for cartridges.

Question : Which Epson printer is best for home use?

Ans : The Epson EcoTank L3210 Printer Black is an ideal choice for home use with its compact design, high-quality printing, and cost-effectiveness.

Question : What is the warranty period for Epson printers?

Ans : Epson printers generally come with a standard warranty period of 1 year, with the option to extend it with additional warranty packages.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.