These headphones from Sony, JBL, Bose and more stand out during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.
Headphones remain one of the most used personal audio accessories, supporting everything from focused work and online meetings to music and entertainment. Choosing the right pair can greatly improve daily listening comfort and overall audio clarity.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Sennheiser HD 450BT Wireless Headphones, German Design, ANC, Alexa Built-in, 30H Battery, Comfortable & Lightweight Over Ear Design, Built-in Mic for Clear Calls, Fast Charging, 2Y Warranty, BlackView Details
₹6,990
JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Battery, Speed Charge : 5 min Charge Gives up to 3H of Playback, Customized EQ, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 (Black)View Details
₹4,999
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones On Ear with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery, Quick Charge, DSEE Upscale, Multipoint Connectivity, Voice Assistant, Customized EQ-BlackView Details
₹3,714
Audio-Technica SonicPro ATH-AVC200View Details
₹2,099
Boat New Launch Rockerz 650 Pro, Touch/Swipe Controls, Dolby Audio, 80Hrs Battery, 2Mics ENx, Fast Charge, App Support, Dual Pair, Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic (Iris Black)View Details
₹2,299
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
With the sale currently live, this is a practical time to explore headphone options across different styles, including over-ear and on-ear models. Buyers can focus on sound tuning, comfort and battery performance to find headphones that fit long-term usage needs.
Sony headphones are known for their balanced sound output, comfortable fit, and dependable build quality suited for long listening sessions. They work well for music, films, and daily use across different devices.
During Amazon Sale 2026, Sony headphones are available at up to 50% off, along with added benefits like bank discounts, cashback offers, and EMI options that improve overall value.
JBL headphones deliver punchy audio with strong bass, making them popular for entertainment and casual listening. Their lightweight designs also suit extended use without discomfort.
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 brings JBL headphones with discounts up to 55%, supported by card offers and flexible payment options for buyers planning an upgrade.
Sennheiser headphones focus on audio clarity and detail, appealing to listeners who value clean sound reproduction and refined tuning. They are suitable for music lovers and professional use alike.
With Amazon Sale 2026 offers, Sennheiser headphones see discounts up to 60%, combined with cashback deals and EMI plans that make premium audio more accessible.
Audio Technica headphones are recognised for accurate sound delivery and solid build quality. They are often preferred for studio monitoring, home listening, and content creation needs.
During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, these headphones are offered at up to 50% off, along with additional savings through bank linked offers and easy monthly payments.
Boat headphones are designed for everyday use, offering bold styling, strong bass, and comfortable wear at accessible price points. They suit travel, workouts, and casual listening.
Amazon Sale 2026 introduces Boat headphones with discounts reaching 70%, supported by cashback options and EMI benefits that make them appealing for budget focused buyers.
Zebronics headphones focus on affordability while covering essential features such as decent sound output and comfortable designs for daily usage. They are a practical option for basic audio needs.
With the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 live, Zebronics headphones are available at up to 70% off, helping buyers save more through ongoing sale offers.
