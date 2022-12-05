HMD Global-owned Nokia has reportedly released names of the smartphones that will be eligible for Android 13 update. As per a report by IT Home – a chinese website, the company has shortlisted five Nokia phones that will get the update. Nokia has recently announced that all its devices eligible for the upgrade have been upgraded to Android 12, and that the company is now focusing on rolling out the Android 13.

The report says that Nokia Mobile has confirmed names of five smartphones that will be the first to receive the update. These include Nokia XR20 5G, Nokia G50 5G, Nokia G11 Plus, Nokia X20 5G and Nokia X10 5G. As per the report, all these five phones meet Google’s Android Enterprise Recommended requirements. Although other Nokia phones such as Nokia X30 5G and Nokia G60 5G are on the AER list, they do not show support for Android 13, the report adds.

Nokia recently launched the Nokia G60 5G phone in India. It is a mid-range phone which comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G octa-core processor. It boasts of a 50MP primary camera at the back and an 8MP camera at the front for selfies. Nokia G60 5G phone comes with a price tag of ₹29,999. The handset is packed with 6GB RAM and has 128GB internal storage capacity.

The smartphone comes equipped with a 6.58-inch full-HD+ screen with 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone’s display offers an aspect ratio of 20:9. The screen has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top and offers a peak brightness of 500 nits.

The Nokia G60 5G smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G octa-core processor and runs on Android 12 operating system. Nokia promises up to three OS upgrades as well as up to three years of monthly Android security updates with Nokia G60 5G. The device is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. It comes with IP52 rating and is water and dust resistant.