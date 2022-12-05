These Nokia smartphones will be first to get Android 13 update

HMD Global-owned Nokia has reportedly released names of the smartphones that will be eligible for Android 13 update. As per a report by IT Home – a chinese website, the company has shortlisted five Nokia phones that will get the update. Nokia has recently announced that all its devices eligible for the upgrade have been upgraded to Android 12, and that the company is now focusing on rolling out the Android 13.

