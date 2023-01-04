These OnePlus smartphones get support for Jio, Airtel 5G services: Details

OnePlus, a Chinese technology company, has announced that its recently launched devices will support 5G network in India. The company has enabled the 5G connectivity on its 5G supporting smartphones which have been launched since the year 2020. This even includes the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. OnePlus has been launching 5G compatible smartphones since 2020 with the launch of OnePlus 8 series. As per the company, users who own a 5G smartphone will be able to access 5G services.

