These OnePlus smartphones get support for Jio, Airtel 5G services: Details

OnePlus, a Chinese technology company, has announced that its recently launched devices will support 5G network in India. The company has enabled the 5G connectivity on its 5G supporting smartphones which have been launched since the year 2020. This even includes the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. OnePlus has been launching 5G compatible smartphones since 2020 with the launch of OnePlus 8 series. As per the company, users who own a 5G smartphone will be able to access 5G services.
The company has revealed in a press release that all the OnePlus smartphones launched since the OnePlus 8 series and the OnePlus Nord, in 2020 are now 5G enabled. This means that these handsets now support 5G services from all telecom operators in India.
To recall, Jio and Airtel have already launched their 5G services across the country. Vi is yet to roll out their 5G services. However the telco has recently tested Vi’s 5G network on compatible devices in New Delhi.
Meanwhile, OnePlus is set to launch its latest number series – OnePlus 11 in China on January 04. The smartphone has been subject to several leaks and rumours with speculated features and renders of the phone making headlines every other day. Here we bring you a brief compilation of all that is expected from the upcoming OnePlus 11 phone.
As per the unofficial renders and leaked images, the smartphone is said to come with a large display with waterdrop notch housing the front camera. The phone may offer a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with 3126x1440 pixel resolution. The display could get Corning Gorilla Glass protection.
Major change coming with the design of OnePlus 11 is the circular camera module on the rear placed at the left edge. Its predecessor, OnePlus 10 has a square-boxed camera strip emerging from the left edge and ending at the centre.
The smartphone is said to come powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The processor may come paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM. It’s base model may offer 256GB storage capacity.
OnePlus 11 is likely to run on the company’s own ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box.