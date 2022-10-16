These Oppo phones have become cheaper in India: Details

Smartphone major Oppo has reportedly slashed the price of select phones in India. According to the Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom, Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo A55 and Oppo A77 have become cheaper. The 8GB RAM+128GB ROM model of the device has a new MOP of ₹21,999. It was launched with a price tag of ₹22,999.
Oppo F21 Pro has a 32MP selfie camera (Sony's IMX709). Oppo has also introduced a 2MP microlens on the F21 Pro for 15x/30x magnification. The smartphone comes in two colour options: Sunset Orange and Cosmic Black. The Sunset Orange model is equipped with Oppo’s fibreglass-leather design on its back. Powering the device is Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Mobile SoC.
Similarly, Oppo A55 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will now cost ₹14,499. While the phone’s 6GB RAM model will now sell at ₹14,999. The smartphone was launched in 2021 with a starting price of ₹15,490.
Another Oppo phone that has become cheaper in the country is the Oppo A77. The handset’s 4GB RAM model with 128GB storage capacity will be available at ₹15,999 after the price cut. The smartphone has a 6.56-inch HD+ display with 720x1,612 pixels resolution and up to 90 Hz refresh rate.
Oppo A77 comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and runs on Android 12 operating system based on ColorOS 12.1 out of the box. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging support.