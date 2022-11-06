These Oppo smartphones get Android 13-based ColorOS 13: Details on new features

Oppo, a Chinese smartphone company, has been updating when its users will get the ColorOS 13 based on Android 13. This time the company has announced the names of its smartphones in India which will get either of the two versions of updates this month.
According to Oppo, ColorsOS 13 beta version update will be available for Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G and Oppo F19 Pro+ handsets starting from November 09, 2022. Whereas, the Oppo A74 5G will get the beta version on November 18.
Notably, the beta version of the Android 13 update has been already rolled out for Oppo devices such as Reno 8 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 8 5G, Oppo F21 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 7 5G, Oppo Reno 6 5G, Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo K10 5G, Oppo K10, and Oppo A76 smartphones.
It is to note that the ColorOS 13 stable version of the update will be rolled out on Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G from November 8, 2022. Whereas, the Oppo Reno 8 5G and Oppo K10 5G devices will get the update on November 18, 2022.
To recall, the smartphone company launched the Android 13-based ColorOS 13 earlier this year. Speaking of the new features, the ColorOS comes with a new design language and Oppo is calling it Aquamorphic design. Moreover, it is said that the design has taken inspiration from water so the whole UI gets blue hues at the entire interface.
With the new update, the UI gets improved security features along with Dynamic Computing Engine. The control centre is overhauled and it now packs two large toggles for internet and Wi-Fi. Additonally, the update gets playback control widget which let users to swtich between playback devices and sources.
Interestingly, the update also brings an Always-on Display (AOD) feature. Users can search the now playing widget under the contextual info. This has been made specially for Spotify. ColorOS 13 allows users to control playback from the AOD itself.
Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Oppo has reportedly slashed the price of select phones in India. According to the Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom, Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo A55 and Oppo A77 have become cheaper. The 8GB RAM+128GB ROM model of the device has a new MOP of ₹21,999. It was launched with a price tag of ₹22,999.