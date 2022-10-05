These Oppo smartphones will get ColorOS 13 in October

These Oppo smartphones will get ColorOS 13 in October2 min read . 04:46 PM IST
- As per the timeline, Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, Reno7 series, Oppo K10 5G and others will receive the latest operating system update in October month.
Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has released its ColorOS 13 rollout timeline for the month of October. As per the timeline, Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, Reno7 series, Oppo K10 5G and others will receive the latest operating system update in October month. Oppo ColorOS 13 was announced in August and is already available on some Oppo phones. Oppo smartphone users in India, Indonesia, UAE, and China will start receiving the ColorOS 13 from October 14 onwards. Here are the details
Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has released its ColorOS 13 rollout timeline for the month of October. As per the timeline, Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, Reno7 series, Oppo K10 5G and others will receive the latest operating system update in October month. Oppo ColorOS 13 was announced in August and is already available on some Oppo phones. Oppo smartphone users in India, Indonesia, UAE, and China will start receiving the ColorOS 13 from October 14 onwards. Here are the details
As shared by Oppo, five phones will start receiving the update from October 14 onwards. These include Oppo Reno 8 5G (India & China), Oppo K10 5G (India), Oppo A77 5G (UAE), Oppo A97 5G (China) and Oppo A57 5G (China). Smartphones that will be getting ColorOS 13 from October 18 are Oppo Reno7 Z 5G (Indonesia) and Oppo F21 Pro 5G (India)
As shared by Oppo, five phones will start receiving the update from October 14 onwards. These include Oppo Reno 8 5G (India & China), Oppo K10 5G (India), Oppo A77 5G (UAE), Oppo A97 5G (China) and Oppo A57 5G (China). Smartphones that will be getting ColorOS 13 from October 18 are Oppo Reno7 Z 5G (Indonesia) and Oppo F21 Pro 5G (India)
Oppo K10, Oppo A96 and Oppo A76 will get the ColorOS 13 in India from October 21, 2022. Oppo Reno5 5G in China and Oppo Reno7 in Indonesia will receive the update on October 25 and October 26 onwards, respectively. List of phones that will get ColorOS 13 from October 27, 2022 are Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 7 5G and Oppo Reno 6 5G in India. Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G (China) and Oppo Reno 6 5G (China) will receive the update from October 28, 2022. Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ 5G, Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G and Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ will be the last to receive ColorOS 13 from October 31.
Oppo K10, Oppo A96 and Oppo A76 will get the ColorOS 13 in India from October 21, 2022. Oppo Reno5 5G in China and Oppo Reno7 in Indonesia will receive the update on October 25 and October 26 onwards, respectively. List of phones that will get ColorOS 13 from October 27, 2022 are Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 7 5G and Oppo Reno 6 5G in India. Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G (China) and Oppo Reno 6 5G (China) will receive the update from October 28, 2022. Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ 5G, Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G and Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ will be the last to receive ColorOS 13 from October 31.
In terms of features, ColorOS 13 brings a visual redesign with the Aquamorphic design and card style elements. The Aquamorphic design offers plenty of rounded shapes, like pebbles, with soft lines and smooth transitions and animations inspired by the motion of water. Animated effects, improved always on display, and special playback control for Spotify are the other features that come with ColorOS 13. Oppo also focuses big on user’s privacy and security with the latest software version and also improves cross-device collaboration with Windows devices and the Oppo Air tablet.
In terms of features, ColorOS 13 brings a visual redesign with the Aquamorphic design and card style elements. The Aquamorphic design offers plenty of rounded shapes, like pebbles, with soft lines and smooth transitions and animations inspired by the motion of water. Animated effects, improved always on display, and special playback control for Spotify are the other features that come with ColorOS 13. Oppo also focuses big on user’s privacy and security with the latest software version and also improves cross-device collaboration with Windows devices and the Oppo Air tablet.