These Samsung smartphones may get Android 13 update before 2023

Samsung’s One UI 5.0 update will be released for the Galaxy S21 series, the Galaxy S22 series, the Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Fold4, the Galaxy Z Flip3 and the Galaxy Z Flip4 smartphones before 2023.
Android 13 based OneUI 5.0 is already available to select Galaxy devices. Now, a report by SamMobile suggests that Samsung may bring the stable update of One UI 5.0 to more Galaxy devices by the end of 2022. The report says that Samsung’s One UI 5.0 update will be released for the Galaxy S21 series, the Galaxy S22 series, the Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Fold4, the Galaxy Z Flip3 and the Galaxy Z Flip4 smartphones before 2023.
The South Korean company will also bring One UI 5.0 update to the mid-range Samsung Galaxy A53 phone that was launched in March this year. The smartphone ships with One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 and is slated to get at least four years of Android updates. The One UI 5.0 will be the first major upgrade for the device. Here are the phone’s list that will get Android 13 before the end of 2022
The report adds that these are preliminary firmware plans and are subject to change in the future. This means that more Galaxy phones may get added to the One UI 5.0 queue this year.
Meanwhile, if you are planning to buy a Samsung phone, then Amazon and Flipkart are running their annual festival sales. Amazon has listed Samsung Galaxy S22 at a discounted price of ₹52,999 on its platform. With offers and bank discount, the phone can be purchased at an effective price of ₹49,999. Similarly, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G is up for grabs at ₹26,999. On Flipkart, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S21 FE 5G are up for grab at ₹59,999 and ₹31,999, respectively.
