For those in the market for a new smartphone, now might be the perfect time to make a purchase. Several mid-range Android phones from Chinese manufacturers, including OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Motorola, have recently received price cuts. Below is a list of five smartphones from these companies that have become more affordable.

OnePlus 10R

The OnePlus 10R, launched last year, has received a second price cut recently. The first price cut of ₹4,000 was followed by a recent drop of ₹3,000. Following the initial price cut, the 8GB+128GB (80W), 12GB+256GB (80W), and 12GB+256GB (150W) were priced at ₹34,999, ₹38,999, and ₹39,999, respectively. After the second price cut, customers can purchase the 8GB+128GB (80W) and 12GB+256GB (80W) models at ₹31,999 and ₹35,999, respectively. The 12GB+256GB (150W) variant can be purchased at ₹36,999. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX chipset and is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and a 256GB internal storage variant. It runs on the Android 13 operating system with the company's OxygenOS 13 overlay.

Xiaomi 12 Pro

The Xiaomi 12 Pro, which comes in two variants, has received a price cut of ₹10,000. The 8GB and 12GB versions can now be purchased at ₹52,999 and ₹54,999, respectively, after being launched last year. The smartphone is available in Couture Blue, Noir Black, and Opera Mauve color options. The Xiaomi 12 Pro is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and is paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It has a 50MP triple rear camera and is backed by a 4600mAh battery that supports 120W HyperCharge technology, 50W wireless fast charging, and 10W reverse charging.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, which was launched in September 2021, has received a price cut of ₹3,000. The 6GB and 8GB versions of the smartphone can now be purchased at ₹26,999 and ₹28,999, respectively. The smartphone is available in four color options: Diamond Dazzle, Jazz Blue, Tuscany Coral, and Vinyl Black. The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor and has a 4250mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Moto Edge 30

The Moto Edge 30, launched in 2021, has received a price cut. The smartphone is available in two variants, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB, previously priced at ₹27,999 and ₹29,999, respectively. After the price cut, customers can purchase the 6GB version for ₹24,999 and the 8GB variant for ₹26,999. The phone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ chipset and a 6.5-inch full HD+ display. It runs on Android 12 and is powered by a 4020mAh battery with 33W Turbo fast charging.

Moto G72

The Moto G72 is equipped with a 108MP camera, was introduced in October of the previous year and has recently received a price reduction in India. Originally priced at ₹18,999, it has been discounted by ₹3,000 and can now be purchased for ₹15,999 in either Meteorite Grey or Polar Blue colors. The Moto G72 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and runs on the Android 12 operating system. The smartphone has been confirmed to receive Android OS updates and 3 years of security updates. With dual SIM capabilities, it also boasts a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108MP main camera.