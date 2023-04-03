These smartphones received a price cut. Check the list

OnePlus 10R

The OnePlus 10R, launched last year, has received a second price cut recently. The first price cut of ₹4,000 was followed by a recent drop of ₹3,000. Following the initial price cut, the 8GB+128GB (80W), 12GB+256GB (80W), and 12GB+256GB (150W) were priced at ₹34,999, ₹38,999, and ₹39,999, respectively. After the second price cut, customers can purchase the 8GB+128GB (80W) and 12GB+256GB (80W) models at ₹31,999 and ₹35,999, respectively. The 12GB+256GB (150W) variant can be purchased at ₹36,999. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX chipset and is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and a 256GB internal storage variant. It runs on the Android 13 operating system with the company's OxygenOS 13 overlay.