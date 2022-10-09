These three-year old OnePlus phones are finally getting Android 12

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro are getting Android 12 based OxygenOS.
OxygenOS 12 was in beta for these devices and is finally coming as a stable update.
Smartphone brand OnePlus has started rolling out Android 12 based Oxygen OS 12 to OnePlus 7 series phones. These include OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro. As reported by XDA Developers, the build is named H.28 for the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro. While OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro will receive the build number F.16. OxygenOS 12 was in beta for these devices and is finally coming as a stable update. It brings Android security patch for the month of August.
As announced by OnePlus, the update adds a new Smart Battery engine to the phones along with redesigned app icons and page layout. Here’s the complete changelog
System
- Newly added Smart Battery Engine, a feature that prolongs your battery life based on smart algorithms and biomimetic self-restoration technology
- Redesigns app icons using new materials to give more depth and a greater sense of space and texture to the icons
- Revamps the page layout based on the principle of reducing visual noise and optimizes the presentation of text and color to make key information stand out
- Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers
- Optimized spam block rules: Adds a rule for blocking MMS messages
- Newly added the HyperBoost end-to-end frame rate stabilizer
- Newly added Voice effect preview to allow you to record your voice effect or check your voice effect in real time
Dark mode
- Dark mode now supports three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience
Shelf
- New additional style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read
- Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc
Work Life Balance
- Work Life Balance feature is now available to all users, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings
- WLB 2.0 now supports automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization
- Gallery now allows you to switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing
Canvas AOD
- Canvas AOD brings you new diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals
- Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment
- Optimized software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures
Accessibility
- Optimized categorization of functions by grouping them into vision, hearing, interactive actions, and general TalkBack supports more system apps including Photos, Phone, Mail, and Calendar
- Optimized categorization of functions by grouping them into vision, hearing, interactive actions, and general TalkBack supports more system apps including Photos, Phone, Mail, and Calendar