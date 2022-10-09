Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Technology / Gadgets /  These three-year old OnePlus phones are finally getting Android 12

These three-year old OnePlus phones are finally getting Android 12

OxygenOS 12 brings Android security patch for the month of August to OnePlus 7, 7T, 7T Pro and 7 Pro.
2 min read . 12:44 PM ISTLivemint

  • OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro are getting Android 12 based OxygenOS.
  • OxygenOS 12 was in beta for these devices and is finally coming as a stable update.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Smartphone brand OnePlus has started rolling out Android 12 based Oxygen OS 12 to OnePlus 7 series phones. These include OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro. As reported by XDA Developers, the build is named H.28 for the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro. While OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro will receive the build number F.16. OxygenOS 12 was in beta for these devices and is finally coming as a stable update. It brings Android security patch for the month of August.

Smartphone brand OnePlus has started rolling out Android 12 based Oxygen OS 12 to OnePlus 7 series phones. These include OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro. As reported by XDA Developers, the build is named H.28 for the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro. While OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro will receive the build number F.16. OxygenOS 12 was in beta for these devices and is finally coming as a stable update. It brings Android security patch for the month of August.

As announced by OnePlus, the update adds a new Smart Battery engine to the phones along with redesigned app icons and page layout. Here’s the complete changelog

As announced by OnePlus, the update adds a new Smart Battery engine to the phones along with redesigned app icons and page layout. Here’s the complete changelog

System

System

- Newly added Smart Battery Engine, a feature that prolongs your battery life based on smart algorithms and biomimetic self-restoration technology

- Newly added Smart Battery Engine, a feature that prolongs your battery life based on smart algorithms and biomimetic self-restoration technology

- Redesigns app icons using new materials to give more depth and a greater sense of space and texture to the icons

- Redesigns app icons using new materials to give more depth and a greater sense of space and texture to the icons

- Revamps the page layout based on the principle of reducing visual noise and optimizes the presentation of text and color to make key information stand out

- Revamps the page layout based on the principle of reducing visual noise and optimizes the presentation of text and color to make key information stand out

- Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers

- Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers

- Optimized spam block rules: Adds a rule for blocking MMS messages

- Optimized spam block rules: Adds a rule for blocking MMS messages

Games

Games

- Newly added the HyperBoost end-to-end frame rate stabilizer

- Newly added the HyperBoost end-to-end frame rate stabilizer

- Newly added Voice effect preview to allow you to record your voice effect or check your voice effect in real time

- Newly added Voice effect preview to allow you to record your voice effect or check your voice effect in real time

Dark mode

Dark mode

- Dark mode now supports three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience

- Dark mode now supports three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience

Shelf

Shelf

- New additional style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read

- New additional style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read

- Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc

- Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc

Work Life Balance

Work Life Balance

- Work Life Balance feature is now available to all users, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings

- Work Life Balance feature is now available to all users, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings

- WLB 2.0 now supports automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization

- WLB 2.0 now supports automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization

- Gallery now allows you to switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing

- Gallery now allows you to switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing

Canvas AOD

Canvas AOD

- Canvas AOD brings you new diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals

- Canvas AOD brings you new diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals

- Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment

- Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment

- Optimized software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures

- Optimized software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures

Accessibility

Accessibility

- Optimized categorization of functions by grouping them into vision, hearing, interactive actions, and general TalkBack supports more system apps including Photos, Phone, Mail, and Calendar

- Optimized categorization of functions by grouping them into vision, hearing, interactive actions, and general TalkBack supports more system apps including Photos, Phone, Mail, and Calendar

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.