These three-year old OnePlus phones are finally getting Android 12

Smartphone brand OnePlus has started rolling out Android 12 based Oxygen OS 12 to OnePlus 7 series phones. These include OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro. As reported by XDA Developers, the build is named H.28 for the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro. While OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro will receive the build number F.16. OxygenOS 12 was in beta for these devices and is finally coming as a stable update. It brings Android security patch for the month of August.

