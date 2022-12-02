Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Technology / Gadgets /  These two Redmi smartphones have become cheaper in India

These two Redmi smartphones have become cheaper in India

1 min read . 07:12 PM IST Edited By Neha Saini
Redmi Note 11 was launched with a starting price of 13,499, it is now priced at 12,999

  • Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S were launched in February earlier this year in India. The duo have become cheaper in the country by up to 1,500.

Xiaomi Redmi series recently completed its 8 years. The company has now slashed the price of two Redmi phones in India. Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S have become cheaper in the country by up to 1,500. Launched with a starting price of 13,499, it is now priced at 12,999 for the base model that packs 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Similarly, the Redmi Note 11S now comes with a starting price of 15,999. It was originally priced at 16,499.

Xiaomi Redmi series recently completed its 8 years. The company has now slashed the price of two Redmi phones in India. Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S have become cheaper in the country by up to 1,500. Launched with a starting price of 13,499, it is now priced at 12,999 for the base model that packs 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Similarly, the Redmi Note 11S now comes with a starting price of 15,999. It was originally priced at 16,499.

Both Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S were launched in February earlier this year in India. Here’s a look at the new prices of each variant of the handsets

Both Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S were launched in February earlier this year in India. Here’s a look at the new prices of each variant of the handsets

- Redmi Note 11 (4GB+64GB) - 12,999 (after a price cut of 500)

- Redmi Note 11 (4GB+64GB) - 12,999 (after a price cut of 500)

- Redmi Note 11 (6GB+64GB) - 13,499 (after a price cut of 500)

- Redmi Note 11 (6GB+64GB) - 13,499 (after a price cut of 500)

- Redmi Note 11 (6GB+128GB) - 14,499 (after a price cut of 500)

- Redmi Note 11 (6GB+128GB) - 14,499 (after a price cut of 500)

- Redmi Note 11S (6GB+64GB) - 15,999 (after a price cut of 500)

- Redmi Note 11S (6GB+64GB) - 15,999 (after a price cut of 500)

- Redmi Note 11S (6GB+128GB) - 15,999 (after a price cut of 1,500)

- Redmi Note 11S (6GB+128GB) - 15,999 (after a price cut of 1,500)

- Redmi Note 11S (8GB+128GB) - 16,999 (after a price cut of 1,500)

- Redmi Note 11S (8GB+128GB) - 16,999 (after a price cut of 1,500)

Readers must note that the new prices for both Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S are already live on the company’s official website along with Amazon and Flipkart.

Readers must note that the new prices for both Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S are already live on the company’s official website along with Amazon and Flipkart.

View Full Image
Redmi Note 11S
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Redmi Note 11S
Click on the image to enlarge

Redmi Note 11 specs

Redmi Note 11 is a 4G smartphone. It comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and is offered in three colour options – Horizon Blue, Space Black and Starburst White. The device is equipped with a 6.43-inch full HD+ display and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It offers 33watt fast charging adapter. To perform camera duties, the handset features a 50MP quad camera setup on the back. There is a 13MP camera at the front for selfies.

Redmi Note 11 specs

Redmi Note 11 is a 4G smartphone. It comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and is offered in three colour options – Horizon Blue, Space Black and Starburst White. The device is equipped with a 6.43-inch full HD+ display and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It offers 33watt fast charging adapter. To perform camera duties, the handset features a 50MP quad camera setup on the back. There is a 13MP camera at the front for selfies.

Redmi Note 11S specs

Redmi Note 11S is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 octa-core chipset and sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ display with 1080x2400 pixels resolution. The smartphone boasts of quad camera on the rear and has a 108MP main sensor with f/1.9 aperture. It is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP depth and a 2MP macro camera. Buyers get a 16MP camera at the front for selfies. The device is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.

Redmi Note 11S specs

Redmi Note 11S is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 octa-core chipset and sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ display with 1080x2400 pixels resolution. The smartphone boasts of quad camera on the rear and has a 108MP main sensor with f/1.9 aperture. It is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP depth and a 2MP macro camera. Buyers get a 16MP camera at the front for selfies. The device is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP