These two Redmi smartphones have become cheaper in India

Xiaomi Redmi series recently completed its 8 years. The company has now slashed the price of two Redmi phones in India. Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S have become cheaper in the country by up to ₹1,500. Launched with a starting price of ₹13,499, it is now priced at ₹12,999 for the base model that packs 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Similarly, the Redmi Note 11S now comes with a starting price of ₹15,999. It was originally priced at ₹16,499.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}