These two Redmi smartphones have become cheaper in India

These two Redmi smartphones have become cheaper in India1 min read . 07:12 PM IST
- Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S were launched in February earlier this year in India. The duo have become cheaper in the country by up to ₹1,500.
Xiaomi Redmi series recently completed its 8 years. The company has now slashed the price of two Redmi phones in India. Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S have become cheaper in the country by up to ₹1,500. Launched with a starting price of ₹13,499, it is now priced at ₹12,999 for the base model that packs 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Similarly, the Redmi Note 11S now comes with a starting price of ₹15,999. It was originally priced at ₹16,499.
Xiaomi Redmi series recently completed its 8 years. The company has now slashed the price of two Redmi phones in India. Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S have become cheaper in the country by up to ₹1,500. Launched with a starting price of ₹13,499, it is now priced at ₹12,999 for the base model that packs 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Similarly, the Redmi Note 11S now comes with a starting price of ₹15,999. It was originally priced at ₹16,499.
Both Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S were launched in February earlier this year in India. Here’s a look at the new prices of each variant of the handsets
Both Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S were launched in February earlier this year in India. Here’s a look at the new prices of each variant of the handsets
- Redmi Note 11 (4GB+64GB) - ₹12,999 (after a price cut of ₹500)
- Redmi Note 11 (4GB+64GB) - ₹12,999 (after a price cut of ₹500)
- Redmi Note 11 (6GB+64GB) - ₹13,499 (after a price cut of ₹500)
- Redmi Note 11 (6GB+64GB) - ₹13,499 (after a price cut of ₹500)
- Redmi Note 11 (6GB+128GB) - ₹14,499 (after a price cut of ₹500)
- Redmi Note 11 (6GB+128GB) - ₹14,499 (after a price cut of ₹500)
- Redmi Note 11S (6GB+64GB) - ₹15,999 (after a price cut of ₹500)
- Redmi Note 11S (6GB+64GB) - ₹15,999 (after a price cut of ₹500)
- Redmi Note 11S (6GB+128GB) - ₹15,999 (after a price cut of ₹1,500)
- Redmi Note 11S (6GB+128GB) - ₹15,999 (after a price cut of ₹1,500)
- Redmi Note 11S (8GB+128GB) - ₹16,999 (after a price cut of ₹1,500)
- Redmi Note 11S (8GB+128GB) - ₹16,999 (after a price cut of ₹1,500)
Readers must note that the new prices for both Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S are already live on the company’s official website along with Amazon and Flipkart.
Readers must note that the new prices for both Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S are already live on the company’s official website along with Amazon and Flipkart.
Redmi Note 11 is a 4G smartphone. It comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and is offered in three colour options – Horizon Blue, Space Black and Starburst White. The device is equipped with a 6.43-inch full HD+ display and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It offers 33watt fast charging adapter. To perform camera duties, the handset features a 50MP quad camera setup on the back. There is a 13MP camera at the front for selfies.
Redmi Note 11 is a 4G smartphone. It comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and is offered in three colour options – Horizon Blue, Space Black and Starburst White. The device is equipped with a 6.43-inch full HD+ display and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It offers 33watt fast charging adapter. To perform camera duties, the handset features a 50MP quad camera setup on the back. There is a 13MP camera at the front for selfies.
Redmi Note 11S is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 octa-core chipset and sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ display with 1080x2400 pixels resolution. The smartphone boasts of quad camera on the rear and has a 108MP main sensor with f/1.9 aperture. It is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP depth and a 2MP macro camera. Buyers get a 16MP camera at the front for selfies. The device is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.
Redmi Note 11S is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 octa-core chipset and sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ display with 1080x2400 pixels resolution. The smartphone boasts of quad camera on the rear and has a 108MP main sensor with f/1.9 aperture. It is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP depth and a 2MP macro camera. Buyers get a 16MP camera at the front for selfies. The device is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.