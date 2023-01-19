These two Xiaomi phones do not support Jio 5G: Report

It is important to note here that Airtel is deploying a non-standalone version of 5G while Jio’s 5G service is a standalone one. For better understanding, Standalone 5G is one of the models of deployment of 5G. Network services here are provided through an end-to-end core 5G network. In a non-standalone 5G a 5G radio signal, on the other hand, is delivered over an existing 4G infrastructure. Comparatively, standalone 5G is said to deliver faster and more reliable telecommunications over the non-standalone 5G.