These two Xiaomi phones do not support Jio 5G: Report

Jio 5G is now available in more than 100 cities across the country. To start using Jio 5G, users must have a smartphone with 5G support. As of now almost all Android smartphone brands including Samsung, Realme, Xiaomi have rolled out 5G software support.
According to a report by Telecom Talk, two of Xiaomi phones will not support Jio 5G. These smartphones are Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10i. This is because both these handsets do not offer support for 5G Standalone or 5G SA. Airtel 5G, however, will work on both these phones.
Xiaomi launched Mi 10 and MI 10i was launched in 2020 and 2021, respectively. Both these handsets fall in the premium price category. While the Mi 10 currently costs ₹31,999 in India, the Mi 10i is available at ₹21,999 onwards. Mi 10i is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5g processor and Mi 10 comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset.
It is important to note here that Airtel is deploying a non-standalone version of 5G while Jio’s 5G service is a standalone one. For better understanding, Standalone 5G is one of the models of deployment of 5G. Network services here are provided through an end-to-end core 5G network. In a non-standalone 5G a 5G radio signal, on the other hand, is delivered over an existing 4G infrastructure. Comparatively, standalone 5G is said to deliver faster and more reliable telecommunications over the non-standalone 5G.