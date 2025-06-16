These Zebronics monitor deliver vibrant visuals, smooth performance: Top 8 picks for gaming, working and more

Zebronics monitors are all about keeping things simple, smart, and budget-friendly. You get clean visuals, smooth display performance, and designs that fit well with your home or office setup. A Zebronics monitor makes browsing, editing, streaming, and light gaming a lot more enjoyable. With rich colours and fast display response, these screens help you focus on what matters. If you're looking for the best monitor in terms of value and everyday use, this is a brand worth checking out. Want a display that keeps up with gaming too?
Zebronics also offers some of the best gaming monitor options for budget-conscious gamers. Expect high refresh rates, built-in audio, and crisp resolution, all without needing separate gear. The monitors are easy to set up, look great on any desk, and work with a range of devices. It's a solid pick for anyone upgrading their screen, and it doesn’t complicate things with too many frills.
Designed for daily work, study, or entertainment, the ZEBRONICS EA124 monitor features a 24-inch Full HD IPS display with vibrant visuals and wide 178° viewing angles. It comes with a sleek ultra-slim bezel, built-in speakers, and dual HDMI/VGA connectivity. The 100Hz refresh rate ensures smooth visuals, while the 250 nits brightness adds clarity. Ideal for desktop setups, this monitor includes a metal stand and is wall-mountable for space-saving use.
Ultra-slim bezel design
IPS panel with wide viewing angles
Built-in speakers
Average response time
No DisplayPort
ZEBRONICS Zeb-V19Hd 18.5 Inch (46.99 Cm) Led Monitor with Supporting Hdmi, Vga Input, Hd 1366 X 768 Pixels, 16.7M Colors, Glossy Panel, Slim Design & Wall Mountable, Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the clear visuals, simple setup, and integrated speakers for basic home and office use.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for value-packed features, good visuals, and an elegant design ideal for everyday use.
Enjoy immersive visuals with the 32-inch ZEBRONICS AC32FHD curved LED monitor. It offers a Full HD resolution with a 75Hz refresh rate, dual input (HDMI/VGA), and built-in speakers. The 1800R curvature enhances the viewing experience, making it great for multitasking, videos, and office use. It also supports wall mounting and comes with a sturdy metal stand.
Wide 32-inch curved display
Vibrant colour accuracy
Supports multiple devices
No DisplayPort
Not ideal for high-frame gaming
ZEBRONICS EA124 LED Monitor, 24 inch (60.4cm), 250 nits, 100Hz, FHD, 1920x1080, HDMI, VGA, Ultra Slim Bezel, Built-in Speakers, Metal Stand, Wall Mountable
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the curved display and dual connectivity, mentioning that it's perfect for casual viewing and work tasks.
Why choose this product?
Opt for this if you want a larger, immersive screen with basic multimedia features and curved design.
The Zebronics ZEB-S27B is a 27-inch curved gaming monitor crafted for gamers seeking immersive visuals and seamless gameplay. With a crisp Full HD resolution and a rapid 180Hz refresh rate, it provides smooth performance while minimizing screen tearing, aided by FreeSync technology.
The 1500R curvature envelops your field of vision, enhancing the viewing experience. Boasting a 1ms MPRT response time, HDR10 compatibility, and 119% sRGB color accuracy, it’s a fantastic choice for gaming, content creation, and streaming. Dual HDMI and DP ports offer flexible connectivity.
High 180Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay
Accurate and vivid colour reproduction
Glossy screen may reflect light in bright rooms
Zebronics 27 inch Curved (1500R) 180Hz Gaming Monitor with FHD 1080p, Free sync support, HDMI, DP, 300 Nits max, 16.7M colors, Built-in speakers and Bezel less design ZEB-S27B
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers are impressed with the colour accuracy, smooth visuals, and build quality. It’s highly rated for both work and gaming.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for high refresh rates, vibrant colours, and a truly immersive curved screen.
Compact, stylish, and reliable, the Zebronics Zeb-A20HD monitor is ideal for those looking for a basic HD+ screen for work or everyday browsing. It features a slim and glossy design with anti-glare coating, reducing eye strain even during extended use. This monitor supports 1600x900 resolution and includes HDMI and VGA ports for easy connectivity. Wall-mountable and power-efficient, it is a practical pick for homes, schools, and small offices.
Compact and anti-glare screen
Sharp HD+ resolution
No built-in speakers
ZEBRONICS Zeb-A20HD 19.5 Inch (49.5 cm) 1600 X 900 LED Monitor, HD, HDMI, VGA, 300 nits, HDMI + VGA dual input, Wall mount, 60hz, Slim and Glossy Design, Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its compact size, good brightness, and clarity for basic tasks like browsing, work, and CCTV displays.
Why choose this product?
Opt for this if you need a dependable, glare-free monitor with essential features for home or small office use.
Compact yet functional, the ZEBRONICS Zeb-A20HD monitor offers an HD+ resolution on a 19.5-inch screen. Ideal for tight spaces and basic work setups, it has HDMI and VGA inputs, an anti-glare surface, and a slim, glossy design. Its wall-mountable design adds flexibility and it includes a built-in power supply.
Compact and space-saving
High brightness for its size
Anti-glare coating
Lower resolution
No built-in speakers
ZEBRONICS AC32FHD LED Monitor, 32 inch (81.28cm), 250 nits, 75hz, 1800R Curved wide screen, FHD, 1080p, Wall Mountable, VGA, HDMI, Ultra Slim Bezel, Metal stand, Built-in Speakers
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find it ideal for daily tasks, noting its brightness and anti-glare screen as highlights.
Why choose this product?
Pick this for a small, reliable monitor with simple features and sharp display for routine use.
Built for gaming and multimedia, the ZEBRONICS AC32FHD gaming monitor sports a curved 32-inch Full HD display with a high 165Hz refresh rate. It includes HDMI, DisplayPort, USB port, and built-in speakers. The metal stand and wall-mountable option ensure placement flexibility. Ideal for gamers wanting performance and immersive visuals.
High refresh rate
Multiple ports
Wide curved screen
Glossy screen may reflect light
Basic audio output
ZEBRONICS AC32FHD LED, Gaming Monitor, 32 inch (81.28cm), 300 nits, 165hz, 1800R Curved wide screen, FHD, 1080p, Wall Mountable, HDMI, DisplayPort, USB Port, Metal stand, Built-in Speakers
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Gamers love the smooth refresh rate and immersive display, although they suggest using headphones for better audio.
Why choose this product?
Go for this if you're into gaming and need speed, clarity, and connectivity.
The ZEB-N24A is a feature-packed 24-inch gaming monitor with a 180Hz refresh rate, 1ms MPRT, and Full HD resolution. It supports Adaptive Sync, HDR10, and delivers colour-rich visuals with 99% sRGB. With an anti-glare IPS panel and bezel-less design, it offers both aesthetics and function for gamers and creators.
Excellent refresh rate
Adaptive Sync support
HDR10 and 99% sRGB coverage
Smaller screen size for immersive play
Speaker output is average
ZEBRONICS N24A 24"(60.4 cm) Gaming Monitor, FHD 1920x1080, IPS-Antiglare Display, 280Nits, 180Hz, 1ms MPRT, HDR10, 99% sRGB, Adaptive Sync, 1 x DP | 1 x HDMI | 1 x 3.5mm
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love its colour accuracy and fast refresh, making it a solid option for both creative and gaming work.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for fast-paced gaming, colour clarity, and anti-glare comfort.
The ZEB-S32A delivers a premium gaming experience with a 32-inch curved WQHD screen, 180Hz refresh rate, HDR10, and FreeSync. It offers a high 2560x1440 resolution for sharper visuals and features HDMI, DP, and built-in speakers. The monitor’s immersive display and ultra-smooth motion make it ideal for gaming, content creation, and entertainment.
WQHD resolution
High refresh rate with FreeSync
HDR10 and immersive curve
May need powerful GPU
Price on the higher side
ZEBRONICS S32A, 1800R Curved Gaming Monitor, 32 inch (80cm), 280 nits, 180Hz, WQHD, 2560x1440, FreeSync, 1ms MPRT, HDMI, DP, HDR10, Bezel Less, Built-in Speakers, Wall Mountable
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise its sharp resolution and fluid visuals, ideal for long gaming or design sessions.
Why choose this product?
Pick this for top-tier gaming visuals, WQHD sharpness, and immersive performance.
Zebronics monitors offer high refresh rates like 165Hz or 180Hz, fast 1ms response time, and Full HD or WQHD resolution. These specs help reduce lag and deliver smoother visuals, making Zebronics one of the best gaming monitor choices under a budget without compromising on key performance features.
Yes, Zebronics monitors come in multiple sizes and resolutions suitable for office use. Models like the ZEB-EA124 offer Full HD clarity, anti-glare coating, and built-in speakers. With ultra-slim bezels and energy-efficient performance, they serve as one of the best monitors for home or small office setups.
Curved Zebronics monitors offer a more immersive experience, especially in gaming and video watching. With 1800R curvature, wide viewing angles, and FHD or QHD support, they enhance peripheral vision. For gamers and streamers, this can be a better choice compared to a flat Zebronics monitor.
|Best Zebronics Monitor
|Screen Size
|Resolution
|Special Features
ZEBRONICS Zeb-V19Hd (46.99 Cm) Led Monitor
18.5 Inch
|HD
16.7M Colors, Glossy Panel
ZEBRONICS EA124 LED Monitor
24 Inch
|FHD Ultra Wide 1080p
Ultra Slim Bezel, Built-in Speakers
|Zebronics 60.4 cm LED Monitor
|24 inch
|FHD 1080p
|HDMI and VGA Port, built in Speaker, Slim Bezel
|Zebronics 27 inch Curved (1500R) 180Hz Gaming Monitor
|27 inch
|FHD 1080p
|Built-in speakers and Bezel less design
ZEBRONICS AC32FHD LED Monitor
32 Inch
|FHD 1080p
Ultra Slim Bezel, Metal stand, Built-in Speakers
ZEBRONICS Zeb-A20HD
|19.5 Inch
|HD+
60hz, Slim and Glossy Design
ZEBRONICS AC32FHD LED, Gaming Monitor
32 Inch
|FHD 1080p
300 nits, 165hz, 1800R Curved wide screen
ZEBRONICS N24A (60.4 cm) Gaming Monitor
2 Inch
|FHD 1080p
IPS-Antiglare Display, 280Nits, 180Hz
ZEBRONICS S32A, 1800R Curved Gaming Monitor
32 Inch
|QHD Wide 1440p
HDR10, Bezel Less, Built-in Speakers
FAQs
Do Zebronics monitors support HDMI?
Most Zebronics monitors support HDMI and VGA, while premium models also include DisplayPort for higher refresh rate compatibility.
Are Zebronics monitors wall-mountable?
Yes, most models include wall mount support with VESA compatibility and the necessary mounting accessories.
Do Zebronics monitors have built-in speakers?
Many Zebronics monitors come with built-in stereo speakers, offering basic audio output for everyday tasks and entertainment.
Can Zebronics monitors be used with laptops?
Yes, they are compatible with laptops via HDMI or VGA connections and are ideal for extended screens or work-from-home setups.