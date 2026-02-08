Thinking of upgrading your gaming laptop? These RTX 4050 deals start at ₹79,990

Gaming laptops with dedicated GPUs have become more accessible, and current deals make it easier to step into serious gaming without overspending. Intel-powered systems paired with NVIDIA RTX 4050 graphics offer an excellent balance of raw performance, DLSS support and future-ready features.

From fast-paced esports titles to demanding AAA games, these laptops are built to handle high frame rates and stable performance. With prices starting from ₹79,990, this list highlights the best RTX 4050 gaming laptop deals that combine strong processors, efficient cooling and immersive displays, making them a smart upgrade for gamers and creators alike.

The Lenovo LOQ Essential combines powerful 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processing and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU to handle modern gaming and multitasking with ease. Its vivid 15.6-inch 144 Hz Full HD display with 100 per cent sRGB coverage ensures crisp visuals, while robust cooling and adjustable performance profiles maintain stable framerates. The laptop also offers a lightweight chassis, Wi-Fi 6, HD webcam with privacy shutter and Nahimic-enhanced audio, making it equally suitable for productivity and entertainment. Ideal for gamers on a budget seeking capable graphics performance.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i7-12650HX (14C / 20T, up to 4.7 GHz) Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6 GB GDDR6 Display 15.6″ FHD IPS, 144 Hz, 100 per cent sRGB Memory 16 GB DDR5-4800 Storage 512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD

2. Acer Nitro V 15 Intel Core 5 210H Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-52 gaming laptop blends capable hardware and competitive features for immersive play at an accessible price. A 15.6-inch Full HD IPS screen supports up to 165 Hz refresh rate for fluid motion, while the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU handles modern titles well. The NitroSense utility lets users monitor thermals and performance, and Acer’s AI-powered voice noise reduction improves communication. Wi-Fi 6, biometric login and robust security features round out its gaming-ready package.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-210H (up to 4.80 GHz) Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6 GB GDDR6 Display 15.6″ FHD IPS, up to 165 Hz Memory 16 GB DDR5 Storage 512 GB SSD

The HP Victus 15 balances performance and everyday usability with an Intel Core i5-13420H CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU for fluid gaming and creative tasks. A 15.6-inch 144 Hz display delivers smooth, vibrant visuals, while Bang & Olufsen audio and noise-free video enhance calls and streaming. Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 ensure fast connectivity, and a long-lasting 70 Wh battery keeps you productive longer. Elegant design and sustainable build quality make it a versatile choice for gamers and professionals alike.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-13420H Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6 GB GDDR6 Display 15.6″ FHD, 144 Hz Memory 16 GB DDR4-3200 Storage 512 GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD

The Infinix GT Book combines gaming and productivity with an Intel Core i5-13420H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics, enabling fluid gameplay and content creation. Its immersive 16-inch Full HD display with 120 Hz refresh and 16:10 ratio delivers crisp visuals, while advanced cooling keeps thermals in check during intense play. Customisable RGB lighting and performance profiles let you tailor your gaming setup. With a generous 70 Wh battery, seamless connectivity and DTS audio, the GT Book suits both gamers and creators seeking versatility.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-13420H Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6 GB GDDR6 Display 16″ FHD 120 Hz, 16:10 Memory 16 GB DDR5 Storage 512 GB SSD

The Acer Nitro V 16 gaming laptop blends next-gen Intel performance with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics and AI-powered gaming enhancements. A vibrant 16-inch WUXGA display with up to 165 Hz refresh improves responsiveness and visual clarity, while AI noise reduction keeps communications clear in multiplayer sessions. NitroSense software helps manage thermals and peak performance. Fast DDR5 memory and SSD storage ensure quick load times and multitasking, making it a compelling choice for gamers who want both power and customisation.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-14450HX Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6 GB GDDR6 Display 16″ WUXGA IPS, 165 Hz Memory 16 GB DDR5 Storage 512 GB PCIe SSD

The Acer Predator Neo 16 delivers robust gaming power with an Intel Core i5-13500HX CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU for smooth 1080p gameplay and creative tasks. A fast-refresh WUXGA display ensures fluid visuals, while aerodynamic AeroBlade cooling keeps thermals under control. Customisable RGB keyboard and PredatorSense software let you optimise fan profiles and power settings. Killer Wi-Fi 6E and ample connectivity support competitive online play and peripherals. Designed for players and creators needing performance and flexibility in one package.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-13500HX Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6 GB GDDR6 Display 16″ WUXGA, 144 Hz Memory 16 GB DDR5-4800 Storage 512 GB PCIe SSD

The ASUS Gaming V16 (2025) blends 14th-gen Intel Core power and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics in a stylish, portable chassis with military-grade durability. Its 16″ FHD 144 Hz display and Dirac-tuned audio deliver immersive visuals and sound for gaming, movies and productivity. Enhanced cooling supports sustained performance, and MS Office 2024 plus 1-year M365 Basic broadens productivity right out of the box. With ample ports, ergonomic touchpad and reliable battery life, it’s designed for creators, professionals and gamers seeking a versatile machine.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i7-1440H Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6 GB GDDR6 Display 16″ FHD, 144 Hz Memory 16 GB DDR5 Storage 512 GB PCIe SSD

The Lenovo LOQ 15IRX9 gaming laptop combines 13th-gen Intel Core i5 performance and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics for solid AAA gaming and day-to-day productivity. A 15.6″ Full HD IPS panel with 144 Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA G-SYNC improves responsiveness and clarity. Advanced Optimus and AI Engine+ balance performance and battery life, while Nahimic audio boosts immersion. With MIL-STD 810H durability and e-privacy shutter on its FHD webcam, this laptop is reliable for gaming, streaming, studying and content creation.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-13450HX Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6 GB GDDR6 Display 15.6″ FHD IPS, 144 Hz, G-SYNC Memory 16 GB DDR5 Storage 512 GB SSD

Gaming laptops CPU GPU Display Quality Lenovo LOQ Essential i7 i7-12650HX RTX 4050 6 GB 15.6″ FHD 144 Hz IPS Acer Nitro V 15 i5-210H RTX 4050 6 GB 15.6″ FHD 165 Hz IPS HP Victus 15 i5-13420H RTX 4050 6 GB 15.6″ FHD 144 Hz Infinix GT Book i5-13420H RTX 4050 6 GB 16″ FHD 120 Hz Acer Nitro V 16 i5-14450HX RTX 4050 6 GB 16″ WUXGA 165 Hz Acer Predator Neo 16 i5-13500HX RTX 4050 6 GB 16″ WUXGA 144 Hz ASUS Gaming V16 i7-1440H RTX 4050 6 GB 16″ FHD 144 Hz Lenovo LOQ 15IRX9 i5-13450HX RTX 4050 6 GB 15.6″ FHD 144 Hz IPS

