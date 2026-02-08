Subscribe

Thinking of upgrading your gaming laptop? These RTX 4050 deals start at ₹79,990

These Intel powered gaming laptops from ASUS, Lenovo, HP and Acer with RTX 4050 GPUs deliver smooth gaming performance and strong thermals, with prices starting from 79,990.

Published8 Feb 2026, 08:00 AM IST
High-performance Intel gaming laptops with RTX 4050 graphics at discounted prices.

By Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

From fast-paced esports titles to demanding AAA games, these laptops are built to handle high frame rates and stable performance. With prices starting from 79,990, this list highlights the best RTX 4050 gaming laptop deals that combine strong processors, efficient cooling and immersive displays, making them a smart upgrade for gamers and creators alike.

1. Lenovo LOQ Essential Intel Core i7 12650HX

The Lenovo LOQ Essential combines powerful 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processing and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU to handle modern gaming and multitasking with ease. Its vivid 15.6-inch 144 Hz Full HD display with 100 per cent sRGB coverage ensures crisp visuals, while robust cooling and adjustable performance profiles maintain stable framerates. The laptop also offers a lightweight chassis, Wi-Fi 6, HD webcam with privacy shutter and Nahimic-enhanced audio, making it equally suitable for productivity and entertainment. Ideal for gamers on a budget seeking capable graphics performance.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i7-12650HX (14C / 20T, up to 4.7 GHz)
Graphics
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6 GB GDDR6
Display
15.6″ FHD IPS, 144 Hz, 100 per cent sRGB
Memory
16 GB DDR5-4800
Storage
512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD

2. Acer Nitro V 15 Intel Core 5 210H

The Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-52 gaming laptop blends capable hardware and competitive features for immersive play at an accessible price. A 15.6-inch Full HD IPS screen supports up to 165 Hz refresh rate for fluid motion, while the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU handles modern titles well. The NitroSense utility lets users monitor thermals and performance, and Acer’s AI-powered voice noise reduction improves communication. Wi-Fi 6, biometric login and robust security features round out its gaming-ready package.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i5-210H (up to 4.80 GHz)
Graphics
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6 GB GDDR6
Display
15.6″ FHD IPS, up to 165 Hz
Memory
16 GB DDR5
Storage
512 GB SSD

3. HP Victus Intel Core i5 13th Gen 13420H

The HP Victus 15 balances performance and everyday usability with an Intel Core i5-13420H CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU for fluid gaming and creative tasks. A 15.6-inch 144 Hz display delivers smooth, vibrant visuals, while Bang & Olufsen audio and noise-free video enhance calls and streaming. Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 ensure fast connectivity, and a long-lasting 70 Wh battery keeps you productive longer. Elegant design and sustainable build quality make it a versatile choice for gamers and professionals alike.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i5-13420H
Graphics
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6 GB GDDR6
Display
15.6″ FHD, 144 Hz
Memory
16 GB DDR4-3200
Storage
512 GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD

4. Infinix GT Book Intel Core i5 13th Gen 13420H

The Infinix GT Book combines gaming and productivity with an Intel Core i5-13420H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics, enabling fluid gameplay and content creation. Its immersive 16-inch Full HD display with 120 Hz refresh and 16:10 ratio delivers crisp visuals, while advanced cooling keeps thermals in check during intense play. Customisable RGB lighting and performance profiles let you tailor your gaming setup. With a generous 70 Wh battery, seamless connectivity and DTS audio, the GT Book suits both gamers and creators seeking versatility.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i5-13420H
Graphics
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6 GB GDDR6
Display
16″ FHD 120 Hz, 16:10
Memory
16 GB DDR5
Storage
512 GB SSD

5. Acer Nitro V Intel Core i5 14th Gen 14450HX

The Acer Nitro V 16 gaming laptop blends next-gen Intel performance with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics and AI-powered gaming enhancements. A vibrant 16-inch WUXGA display with up to 165 Hz refresh improves responsiveness and visual clarity, while AI noise reduction keeps communications clear in multiplayer sessions. NitroSense software helps manage thermals and peak performance. Fast DDR5 memory and SSD storage ensure quick load times and multitasking, making it a compelling choice for gamers who want both power and customisation.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i5-14450HX
Graphics
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6 GB GDDR6
Display
16″ WUXGA IPS, 165 Hz
Memory
16 GB DDR5
Storage
512 GB PCIe SSD

6. Acer Predator Neo Intel Core i5 13th Gen 13500HX

The Acer Predator Neo 16 delivers robust gaming power with an Intel Core i5-13500HX CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU for smooth 1080p gameplay and creative tasks. A fast-refresh WUXGA display ensures fluid visuals, while aerodynamic AeroBlade cooling keeps thermals under control. Customisable RGB keyboard and PredatorSense software let you optimise fan profiles and power settings. Killer Wi-Fi 6E and ample connectivity support competitive online play and peripherals. Designed for players and creators needing performance and flexibility in one package.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i5-13500HX
Graphics
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6 GB GDDR6
Display
16″ WUXGA, 144 Hz
Memory
16 GB DDR5-4800
Storage
512 GB PCIe SSD

7. ASUS Gaming V16 (2025) with Office 2024

The ASUS Gaming V16 (2025) blends 14th-gen Intel Core power and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics in a stylish, portable chassis with military-grade durability. Its 16″ FHD 144 Hz display and Dirac-tuned audio deliver immersive visuals and sound for gaming, movies and productivity. Enhanced cooling supports sustained performance, and MS Office 2024 plus 1-year M365 Basic broadens productivity right out of the box. With ample ports, ergonomic touchpad and reliable battery life, it’s designed for creators, professionals and gamers seeking a versatile machine.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i7-1440H
Graphics
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6 GB GDDR6
Display
16″ FHD, 144 Hz
Memory
16 GB DDR5
Storage
512 GB PCIe SSD

8. Lenovo LOQ Intel Core i5 13th Gen 13450HX

The Lenovo LOQ 15IRX9 gaming laptop combines 13th-gen Intel Core i5 performance and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics for solid AAA gaming and day-to-day productivity. A 15.6″ Full HD IPS panel with 144 Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA G-SYNC improves responsiveness and clarity. Advanced Optimus and AI Engine+ balance performance and battery life, while Nahimic audio boosts immersion. With MIL-STD 810H durability and e-privacy shutter on its FHD webcam, this laptop is reliable for gaming, streaming, studying and content creation.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i5-13450HX
Graphics
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6 GB GDDR6
Display
15.6″ FHD IPS, 144 Hz, G-SYNC
Memory
16 GB DDR5
Storage
512 GB SSD

Top 3 features of best gaming laptops

Gaming laptopsCPUGPUDisplay Quality
Lenovo LOQ Essential i7i7-12650HXRTX 4050 6 GB15.6″ FHD 144 Hz IPS
Acer Nitro V 15i5-210HRTX 4050 6 GB15.6″ FHD 165 Hz IPS
HP Victus 15i5-13420HRTX 4050 6 GB15.6″ FHD 144 Hz
Infinix GT Booki5-13420HRTX 4050 6 GB16″ FHD 120 Hz
Acer Nitro V 16i5-14450HXRTX 4050 6 GB16″ WUXGA 165 Hz
Acer Predator Neo 16i5-13500HXRTX 4050 6 GB16″ WUXGA 144 Hz
ASUS Gaming V16i7-1440HRTX 4050 6 GB16″ FHD 144 Hz
Lenovo LOQ 15IRX9i5-13450HXRTX 4050 6 GB15.6″ FHD 144 Hz IPS

FAQs

Do RTX 4050 laptops support ray tracing?

Yes, RTX 4050 GPUs support ray tracing and DLSS, enhancing visual realism and improving performance in supported games.

Are these laptops suitable for content creation?

They handle video editing, 3D rendering and streaming smoothly thanks to powerful CPUs and dedicated GPUs.

Is battery life good on gaming laptops?

Battery life is moderate, as performance components consume more power, but hybrid modes help during light usage.

Can RAM and storage be upgraded later?

Most models allow RAM and SSD upgrades, improving long-term usability and performance flexibility.

Are these deals good for long-term gaming?

RTX 4050 laptops offer future-ready features and solid performance that remains relevant for upcoming game releases.

