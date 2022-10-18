This 15-year old Apple iPhone sold for more than 32 lakh, here’s why

In a related story, the third-generation Apple iPhone has become expensive in India. The smartphone was launched in March this year with a starting price of Rs43,900. To recall, the handset has three storage models- 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. All three models were priced at Rs43,900, Rs48,900 and Rs58,900 respectively. After the latest price hike, the variants are listed at Rs49,900 (64GB), Rs54,900 (128GB) and Rs64,900 (256GB) on Apple India website. The phone has got an overall price hike of Rs6,000.