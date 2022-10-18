This 15-year old Apple iPhone sold for more than 32 lakh, here’s why

An unopened, factory-sealed first-generation iPhone sold for over $39,000 (about ₹32 lakh) by LCG Auctions. The Apple iPhone was launched in the US with a price tag of $599 in 2007. In the latest auction, the phone’s final bidding price was $39.339.60 which is almost 65 times more than the original price. The phone in question packed 8GB storage and a 2-megapixel camera.
Original bid of the first-generation iPhone at the auction was $2,500. It then jumped to $10,000 and stayed there for the first two days of auction. The price quickly rose into five figures, after 28 different bids.
To confirm the iPhone is unopened, the auction website claims the packaging is in “virtually flawless" condition. “The factory seal is clean with correct seam details and tightness. Labels on the reverse are correctly pristine beneath the seal. All original — no aftermarket stickers or UPC labels on this one. Brand new, never activated", it states.
First ever iPhone was introduced by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs on January 9, 2007. The device went on sale after five months of its launch. Introduction of the phone is considered a game changer in the smartphone industry.
In a related story, the third-generation Apple iPhone has become expensive in India. The smartphone was launched in March this year with a starting price of Rs43,900. To recall, the handset has three storage models- 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. All three models were priced at Rs43,900, Rs48,900 and Rs58,900 respectively. After the latest price hike, the variants are listed at Rs49,900 (64GB), Rs54,900 (128GB) and Rs64,900 (256GB) on Apple India website. The phone has got an overall price hike of Rs6,000.