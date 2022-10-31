This Apple iPhone 14 Pro model costs over 1 crore: Here’s why

Russian luxury brand Caviar has launched a special edition of Apple iPhone 14 Pro that costs $133,670, which is approximately ₹1.1 crore. The company has rolled out the phone’s limited edition embedded with the Rolex watch on the rear. The watch features a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona in gold, along with 8 diamonds.
Russian luxury brand Caviar has launched a special edition of Apple iPhone 14 Pro that costs $133,670, which is approximately ₹1.1 crore. The company has rolled out the phone’s limited edition embedded with the Rolex watch on the rear. The watch features a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona in gold, along with 8 diamonds.
Design of the special edition of iPhone 14 Pro is inspired by the Blue Bird supercar of Malcolm Campbell, the man who inspired and helped design the first Rolex Daytona watches. Caviar has developed three editions only.
Design of the special edition of iPhone 14 Pro is inspired by the Blue Bird supercar of Malcolm Campbell, the man who inspired and helped design the first Rolex Daytona watches. Caviar has developed three editions only.
Listed on Caviar's official website, the phone’s body is made in the style of racing cars of the 1930s. The company claims that the Rolex Daytona on iPhone 14 Pro is one of the most legendary collections of the brand and is dedicated to racing.
Listed on Caviar's official website, the phone’s body is made in the style of racing cars of the 1930s. The company claims that the Rolex Daytona on iPhone 14 Pro is one of the most legendary collections of the brand and is dedicated to racing.
“Golden Rolex Daytona is a work of art in itself. And now it gets combined with the latest Apple smartphone, which is perhaps the most relevant invention of humanity right now - a truly monumental work", says Caviar on its website. “The Rolex watch is not the only addition to the iPhone, but part of an artistic composition that pays tribute to the history of the Rolex Daytona collection", it adds further.
“Golden Rolex Daytona is a work of art in itself. And now it gets combined with the latest Apple smartphone, which is perhaps the most relevant invention of humanity right now - a truly monumental work", says Caviar on its website. “The Rolex watch is not the only addition to the iPhone, but part of an artistic composition that pays tribute to the history of the Rolex Daytona collection", it adds further.
The limited edition iPhone 14 Pro model comes with decorative dials on the instrument panel. The speedometer, oil and fuel indicators are casted in 18K gold, painted with jewelry enamel. The dashboard switches are made of 18 K gold. The switches are functional, but only for decorative purposes, the company says. The multi-level body of the case, on the other hand, is made of titanium coated with black PVD coating used by Rolex to create black dials, cases, and bracelets.