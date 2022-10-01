This Apple iPhone is now a ‘Vintage’ product2 min read . Updated: 01 Oct 2022, 02:38 PM IST
As per Apple, products are considered vintage when the company has stopped distributing them for sale more than 5 and less than 7 years ago.
Apple has added iPhone 6 to its Vintage product list, reports 9to5Mac. According to Apple, products are considered vintage when the company has stopped distributing them for sale more than 5 and less than 7 years ago. Apple iPhone 6 was an important launch for the Cupertino-based company as it was its first iPhone to feature a big screen. The phone was discontinued a few years ago and has now been recently added to the Vintage product list.