Apple has added iPhone 6 to its Vintage product list, reports 9to5Mac. According to Apple, products are considered vintage when the company has stopped distributing them for sale more than 5 and less than 7 years ago. Apple iPhone 6 was an important launch for the Cupertino-based company as it was its first iPhone to feature a big screen. The phone was discontinued a few years ago and has now been recently added to the Vintage product list.

Interestingly, iPhone 6 Plus and iPhone 6s are already in the Vintage product category. iPhone 6 is the latest to join the list. Both the smartphones were launched in September 2014. The devices were discontinued in 2019. Apple iPhone 6 has a 4.7-inch Retina HD display. The phone was launched with iOS8 and got software updates till iOS12. The phone was not eligible for the iOS 13. However, Apple continued to offer security patches for the devices.

Meanwhile, Apple has launched its iPhone 14 series recently. It has gone on sale in India starting from September 16, 2022. In India, the prices of the latest Apple’s iPhone 14 line up starts at ₹79,900. The new series comes with features like car crash detection, emergency SOS and are powered by the company’s latest A16 Bionic chipset.

While the tech giant has retained the iPhone 13 series’ pricing across iPhone 14 models in the US, the company has hiked the prices in other parts of the world including the UK, Germany, Japan and Australia. In India, Apple has hiked the prices of Pro models by ₹10,000. Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are now available for purchase in India. The three iPhones are available on Apple online store along with Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE. Buyers of the new iPhone models can get a 5% instant discount of up to ₹6,000 with HDFC Bank credit cards.