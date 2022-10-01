This Apple iPhone is now a ‘Vintage’ product

While the tech giant has retained the iPhone 13 series’ pricing across iPhone 14 models in the US, the company has hiked the prices in other parts of the world including the UK, Germany, Japan and Australia. In India, Apple has hiked the prices of Pro models by ₹10,000. Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are now available for purchase in India. The three iPhones are available on Apple online store along with Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE. Buyers of the new iPhone models can get a 5% instant discount of up to ₹6,000 with HDFC Bank credit cards.