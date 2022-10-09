Apple iPhone 5c may soon become an obsolete Apple device. As per MacRumours report, the Cupertino-based company has sent a memo to authorsied Apple resellers according to which iPhone 5c will be added to the obsolete product list on November 1. For the unversed, the smartphone was added to the Vintage product list in October 2020. Service and repair programs were limited for the device since then. But with the phone becoming obsolete now, Apple will discontinue all service programs for iPhone 5c.

Apple iPhone 5C was launched in 2013. It was an affordable iPhone then with a plastic back. Blue, Green, Pink, White and Yellow were the colour options of the phone.

The report also names another Apple device- iPad mini fourth-generation that will be added to the Obsolete list. As per the report, Apple marked it as obsolete internally back in November 2021. But it was not public until now.

The US smartphone maker usually categorises its discontinued products into two categories – ‘Vintage’ and ‘Obsolete’. Products are considered vintage when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than 5 and less than 7 years ago. While those products that Apple has stopped selling for more than 7 years fall under the Obsolete category. Vintage products are still eligible for hardware service, but obsolete Apple products aren’t eligible for that either.

Apple recently added iPhone 6 under the ‘vintage’ product list. Apple iPhone 6 was an important launch for the Cupertino-based company as it was its first iPhone to feature a big screen. The phone was discontinued a few years ago and has now been recently added to the Vintage product list. Apple iPhone 6 has a 4.7-inch Retina HD display. The phone was launched with iOS8 and got software updates till iOS12. The phone was not eligible for the iOS 13. However, Apple continued to offer security patches for the devices.