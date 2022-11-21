This could be your first look at OnePlus Buds Pro 2

The leaked photos show OnePlus Buds Pro 2 in an all new colour variant - Olive Green. The current OnePlus Buds Pro is offered in two colour options - Matte Black and Glossy White.
OnePlus Buds Pro is one of the company’s premium offerings in the audio range. The wireless earbuds come with ANC support and are priced at ₹9,990 in India. Reports about their successor – OnePlus Buds Pro 2 have been surfacing on the internet for some time now. In the latest, alleged renders of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 have appeared online.
91mobiles, in association with tipster Kuba Wojciechowski has shared high-quality images of the supposedly OnePlus Buds Pro 2. The renders show the design of both the earbuds as well as the charging case.
First things first. The leaked photos show OnePlus Buds Pro 2 in an all new colour variant - Olive Green. The current OnePlus Buds Pro is offered in two colour options - Matte Black and Glossy White. The earbuds seem to have a dual-toned design, with matte-finished top and glossy bottom. Also, the earbuds can be seen having an angled eartip, probably for improved fit.
The charging case does not appear to differ in terms of design from the existing OnePlus Buds Pro. The case has a charging LED indicator and ‘co-created by Dynaudio’ text engraved on it. One can also see a button on the charging case which may be used for pairing.
OnePlus Buds Pro 2: What to expect
In terms of specifications, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is said to come with 11mm and 6mm dual drivers. It is rumoured to have support for adaptive noise cancellation (ANC) for up to 45db. It will come with spatial audio and will have LHDC 4.0 codec support.
The upcoming wireless earbuds may feature three microphones on each earbuds. It will reportedly have a battery life of up to 6 hours on a single charge with ANC on. With ANC turned off, the battery life is said to be up to 9 hours. With the charging case, the earbuds may offer up to 38 hours battery life with ANC off and up to 22 hours with ANC on.
The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is also said to offer fast charging support and may last up to three hours with just 10 minutes of charging.
