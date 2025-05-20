This cricket season, save big on smart TVs from top brands like Samsung, Sony with Amazon sale: Up to 69% off

As the cricket fever grips the nation, there’s no better way to catch every thrilling boundary and nail-biting wicket than on a stunning smart TV. This season, Amazon is stepping up to the crease with an unbeatable sale, offering up to 69% off on premium smart TVs from leading brands like Samsung and Sony.

Are you a die-hard fan or a casual viewer? Worry not, these deals bring cinema-quality visuals and immersive sound straight to your living room. From sleek 43-inch models perfect for cosy spaces to expansive 75-inch screens that make you feel part of the stadium, upgrade your viewing experience today. Hit a six with these incredible savings and enjoy every moment of the game in style!

Sony smart TVs, over 40% off This cricket season, Sony smart TVs are available at over 40% off, making premium viewing more affordable than ever. With vibrant colour accuracy, smooth motion handling, and Dolby Vision technology, these TVs are perfect for movie buffs and cricket fans alike. Powered by Google TV, they provide a sleek interface and fast access to all your favourite streaming apps. Whether you’re watching the latest blockbuster or catching every exciting moment on the pitch, Sony smart TVs deliver top-tier performance.

Samsung smart TVs, over 30% off With the cricket season in full swing, Samsung smart TVs are now over 30% off, offering a brilliant chance to enjoy the brand’s signature mix of reliability and vibrant visuals. These TVs deliver punchy colours and smooth streaming, perfect for everyday entertainment. Whether you’re following the IPL action live or diving into your favourite series, Samsung’s polished interface and consistent performance make them an excellent choice.

VW smart TVs, over 60% off As the cricket season heats up, VW smart TVs are now available at over 60% off, making them an excellent budget-friendly option. Boasting vibrant displays, Android-powered smart features, and smooth wireless connectivity, these TVs go beyond the basics. Upgrading from an older set or adding an extra screen for a bedroom or guest room? VW offers a great balance of affordability and everyday usability. With the IPL in full swing, it’s the perfect time to invest in a smart TV that streams every match in sharp, clear detail.

TCL smart TVs, up to 69% off As the cricket season reaches fever pitch with the IPL in full swing, TCL smart TVs are slashing prices by over 69%. Experience stunning visuals, immersive Dolby sound, and seamless smart features that make every match, game, or binge session truly unforgettable—without burning a hole in your pocket.

Xiaomi TVs, over 50% off With IPL excitement building, Xiaomi smart TVs have dropped to half their usual price. These TVs bring sharp 4K visuals and smooth Android TV browsing, making them ideal for catching every boundary or unwinding with a weekend film. From smaller rooms to larger living spaces, there’s a Xiaomi model to suit your style and budget.

