This iPhone 16 Pro costs as much as a Tata Punch—And here’s how you can get one

Caviar's Spiritual Heritage collection features iPhone 16 Pro models adorned in 24-carat gold, with prices beginning at $8,340. Each handcrafted phone is a luxurious status symbol, blending craftsmanship and cultural significance.

Govind Choudhary
Updated29 Apr 2025, 05:18 PM IST
Caviar’s new ultra-premium Spiritual Heritage collection offers gilded versions of the iPhone 16 Pro that start at a staggering $8,340 (approximately <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.01 lakh).
Caviar's new ultra-premium Spiritual Heritage collection offers gilded versions of the iPhone 16 Pro that start at a staggering $8,340 (approximately ₹7.01 lakh). (Caviar)

What if your phone was not just a phone—but a dazzling piece of luxury that turns heads like a sports car? That is exactly what Caviar, the globally renowned luxury custom brand, promises with its new line of iPhone 16 Pro models wrapped in 24-carat gold. Priced higher than many cars on Indian roads, these handcrafted devices are more than just tech—they are wearable art, designed to showcase wealth, status and spiritual elegance all in one.

When an iPhone costs as much as a hatchback

Yes, you read that right. Caviar’s new ultra-premiumSpiritual Heritage collection offers gilded versions of the iPhone 16 Pro that start at a staggering $8,340 (approximately 7.01 lakh). If you are eyeing the most opulent 1TB iPhone 16 Pro Max "Om" edition, be prepared to shell out a jaw-dropping $10,700 (roughly 8.99 lakh). That is nearly the cost of a Maruti Suzuki Swift or a Tata Punch.

A spiritual spin on luxury

Caviar is not just about excess—it is about craftsmanship and storytelling. The Spiritual Heritage collection introduces three designs—Reverence,Medina, andOm—each rooted in cultural motifs and sacred symbolism. The Om variant, in particular, stands out with a lotus-engraved silver titanium backplate, textured colours, and the iconic Om symbol, lending it a serene yet lavish aesthetic.

These are not mere smartphones but status symbols. The devices are constructed using 24-carat gold, fine garnets, and other exotic materials typically reserved for high-end jewellery. Each phone is hand-crafted and produced in limited numbers, making them collector’s items for the ultra-rich.

Also Read | iPhone 16 Pro Max gets a big ₹17,695 discount on Amazon: Check offer details

How to get one

For those looking to add this golden gadget to their lifestyle arsenal, the phones can be ordered directly from Caviar’s official website.

iPhone 16 Pro specifications

iPhone 16 Pro comes with a larger 6.3-inch (up from 6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR display. It also comes with latest generation Ceramic Shield and is powered by the latest A18 Pro chipset, manufactured using a 3-nanometre process. iPhone 16 Pro comes with a 6-core CPU and GPU along with a 16-core neural engine.

The iPhone 16 Pro features a 48MP Fusion camera that can now record video at up to 4K 120fps in Dolby Vision. There is also a new 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens that can be used for wide-angle and even macro shots.

