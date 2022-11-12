This is how Google Pixel 7a could be ‘different’ from its predecessor2 min read . Updated: 12 Nov 2022, 04:54 PM IST
- Google Pixel 7a is said to come with wireless charging support as well. The existing Pixel 6a offers wired charging only.
Google is yet to officially confirm the launch of Pixel 7a, but the rumour mill is buzzing with expected features of the phone. Likely to be unveiled in the early 2023, Pixel 7a is reportedly under works with codename ‘lynx’. According to the reliable tipster Kuba Wojciechowski, the smartphone may come with many upgrades as compared to its predecessor Pixel 6a.