This is how Google Pixel 7a could be ‘different’ from its predecessor

In a related news, Google has revealed Black Friday Sale day offers on its Pixel devices. This will include Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Buds, Nest cam, doorbells and other products. For example, Google Pixel 7 Pro will be available at up to $150 off. The handset will retail at $749, down from its launch price of $899. Similarly, the affordable Pixel 6a will be available at $150 off during the Black Friday sale. It can be purchased at $299 from the Google’s online store. Google Pixel Buds A-series will be available at $64. While the Chromecast with Google TV (4K or HD) will be up for purchase at a discounted price of $19.99. Its original price is $29.99.