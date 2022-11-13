Features of iPhone 15 Ultra have been buzzing the internet for a while now. In a latest, details have leaked about the upcoming iPhone. A latest tweet by industry insider LeaksApplePro suggests that the iPhone 15 Ultra “will cost substantially more to manufacture than the iPhone 14 Pro Max." The tipster does not reveal the exact price though, but it does give an idea on how the device could be priced.

The high-end model of Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max comes with a price tag of $1,099 or ₹1,89,900 in India. The tweet says that iPhone 15 Ultra could cost ‘substantially more’ than the iPhone 14 Pro Max which means the price will be higher than this.

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra will be a new iPhone model coming under iPhone 15 series. It is said to replace the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Other models may remain the same – iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Plus.

iPhone 15 Ultra expected features

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra is tipped to have a premium titanium body. Titanium would not only give the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 Ultra a premium feel but will also make the smartphone lighter, stronger and more scratch resistant than steel. The titanium case will be 35x more expensive than the existing material used on the current iPhones. The smartphone is said to come with a dual front camera, a first for iPhones.

Apple has announced to adopt USB Type-C charging port for iPhones after an EU ruling. It is likely that USB-C may be introduced on iPhones with the iPhone 15 series. Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra are also expected to offer higher RAM than the predecessors.

Among other upgrades, the Apple iPhone 15 series was expected to feature the company’s in-house 5G modem. But now, Qualcomm has confirmed that it will continue to offer 5G modems for a majority of next generation iPhones, reports Bloomberg.