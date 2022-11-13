This is how much Apple iPhone 15 Ultra may cost

Features of iPhone 15 Ultra have been buzzing the internet for a while now. In a latest, details have leaked about the upcoming iPhone. A latest tweet by industry insider LeaksApplePro suggests that the iPhone 15 Ultra “will cost substantially more to manufacture than the iPhone 14 Pro Max." The tipster does not reveal the exact price though, but it does give an idea on how the device could be priced.

