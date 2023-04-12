OnePlus Pad was first announced at the Cloud 11 event in February. The company, however, did not reveal the pricing or launch details about the tablet then. It only revealed that the OnePlus Pad will be available for sale in India from April.

Now, according to the Indian tipster Piyush Bhasarkar (@techkard), the tablet could go on sale in the country soon. He says that the OnePlus Pad is likely to be priced around ₹30,000. The source says that the tablet may be available between April 28 to April 30.

OnePlus Pad features

The OnePlus Pad features a 11.6-inch 2.8K display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz and 500 nits of brightness. It supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+. The Pad is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset along with Mali G710 GPU for graphics and is paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The OnePlus Pad runs on OxygenOS based on Android 13.

The device gets a CNC aluminum unibody along with 2.5D curved glass display with 88 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

In terms of battery backup, the OnePlus Pad packs a 9,510mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The device promises a one-month standby time. For optics, it houses a 13MP primary rear camera with an LED flash. It comes with an 8MP shooter for selfies and video-calling. Interestingly, OnePlus extended support for Stylus and keyboard attachment.

Some other features of the OnePlus Pad include Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, Omnibearing Sound Field, Seamless Integration with the company’s smartphones and more.

Meanwhile, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is up for sale in India. The smartphone is priced at ₹19,999 onwards. Its base model packs 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. Another variant has 8GB RAM paired with 256GB storage. It carries a price tag of ₹21,999. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset. It runs on the company’s own OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 operating system. It includes a 200% ultra volume mode.