This is how much OnePlus Pad could be priced in India2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 04:17 PM IST
- According to the Indian tipster Piyush Bhasarkar (@techkard), the tablet could go on sale in the country soon. He says that the OnePlus Pad is likely to be priced around ₹30,000.
OnePlus Pad was first announced at the Cloud 11 event in February. The company, however, did not reveal the pricing or launch details about the tablet then. It only revealed that the OnePlus Pad will be available for sale in India from April.
