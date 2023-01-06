This is how much Xiaomi Redmi K60 series may cost in India

Xiaomi’s sub brand Redmi recently launched the Note 12 series in India. The company is now gearing up to bring the Redmi K60 series phones in the country. At the launch event of Redmi Note 12 5G series, the company hinted that the upcoming smartphone series will be priced above ₹30,000.
For those unaware, the Redmi K60 series was launched in China in December last year. It consists of three phones – Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro and Redmi K60E. As confirmed by Xiaomi at the Redmi Note 12 series launch, all three phones under the Redmi K60 series could be priced above ₹30,000. No launch date of the upcoming handsets are known yet.
Redmi K60 series specifications
As mentioned above, Redmi K60 series has three phones – Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro and Redmi K60E. The standard Redmi K60 comes with a 6.67-inch OLED screen. The phone’s display has a 2K resolution of 1440x3200 pixels and comes with HDR10+ support. It offers 1400 nits of peak brightness.
The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core chipset. It features a triple camera system on the back. There is a 64MP main camera paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro sensor. The camera can shoot 8K videos at 24fps.
For selfies, the handset boasts of a 16MP camera. The device houses a 5,500mAh battery and offers 67 watt fast charging support. There is a 30 watt wireless charging support as well.