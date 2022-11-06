This is when Samsung Galaxy S23 might launch; what to expect

Samsung, a South Korean technology company, is reportedly all set to launch its Samsung Galaxy 23 in early February 2023, as per a report. The tech giant’s next-generation flagship smartphone has been in the news for some time now. However, there is no official news from the Korean company so far.
As per a report from 9To5Google, Samsung is expected to launch its upcoming Galaxy number series in the first week of February next year and the availability of the device in markets would be revealed later.
Interestingly, this will be the first in-person launch event by Samsung since the pandemic. Meanwhile, Qualcomm has confirmed that the smartphone will run on a Snapdragon SoC globally.
Meanwhile, according to a report by Korea IT News, Samsung Electronics’ Mobile Experience division has confirmed that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 might sport a 200MP camera sensor as the primary camera sensor in the device. The publication has further suggested that this upcoming smartphone from Samsung will be the only phone with a 200MP camera sensor.
Interestingly, this report matched the notable tipster Ice Universe’s previous claim that suggested the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to feature a 200MP ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor.
In a recent post, tipster Ice Universe on Weibo also mentioned that the smartphone could be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and might be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It was further speculated that the upcoming Samsung S series phone will weigh around 228gm and might have a similar thickness to its predecessor the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Samsung has not revealed any information about the handset, yet. It is also expected that the new Samsung S series phone will be able to record 8K videos at 60fps.
In terms of additional camera setup, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to feature a 10 MP telephoto camera lens which is believed to offer 10x optical zoom and be the same sensor used in the upcoming handset’s predecessor.