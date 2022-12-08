This Oppo phone gets a House of Dragon Edition; offers Targaryen theme SIM, more

Oppo, a Chinese technology company, has launched a special edition of its Reno 8 Pro 5G in collaboration with Warner Bros. Interestingly, this limited edition smartphone is based on the popular TV series ‘House of Dragon’ and it is dubbed as the “Dragon Limited Edition Set".
The Dragon Limited Edition of Reno 8 Pro will also come with exclusive House of Dragon themed accessories which includes a special phone case, a keychain, a SIM, a phone holder and a special collectable dragon egg. Interested customers will also get an exclusive scroll with a message which will anoint them with the storyline of House Targaryen from the series.
Speaking of the price, this special edition smartphone will be available on Flipkart at a price of ₹45,999 from December 13. Notably, interested customers can pre-book this handset from December 08.
In terms of specifications and features, the Dragon Limited Edition of Reno 8 Pro sports a 6.7-inch FHD AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Moreover, the display supports HDR10+ as well. The device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max SoC.
This smartphone comes with a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant and runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 operating system out of the box. Additionally, the Reno 8 series feature a 2.2x larger vapour cooling chamber compared to the Reno 7 series.
For optics, the handset from Oppo comes equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8MP IMX355 ultrawide camera sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calling, the smartphone houses a 32MP Sony IMX709 sensor.
Interestingly, the Oppo device comes with the MariSilicon X NOU. The company’s in-house NPU claims to enhance low-light 4K video quality and enables 4K HDR video recording.
The Oppo Reno 8 Pro houses a 4500mAh battery with a support for 80W SuperVOOC charging. According to the company, the SuperVOOC charger can charge up 50 percent of the battery in just 11 minutes.