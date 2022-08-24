This unsealed first-generation iPhone sold for 28 Lakh

Meanwhile, Apple is set to launch the iPhone 14 series along with other devices and products in the first week of September. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the Cupertino-based company may bring its new devices on September 7. Ahead of the launch, existing iPhone models have received a price drop on e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart. Apple iPhone 13 is listed at a discounted price of ₹65,999 on Amazon after a 17% off on its original price. Similarly, the iPhone 11 is available at ₹41,999 on Flipkart. The smartphone has got a discount od 15% on the original price tag of ₹49,900.

