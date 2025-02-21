French electronics brand Thomson has launched its latest 43-inch QLED smart TV in India, it's first model to be powered by JioTele OS. The new model has been priced at ₹18,999 and the company is also offering a number of freebies as part of the launch offer, including a JioHotstar subscription.

Thomson 43 inch TV launch offers: As mentioned earlier, the 43-inch QLED smart TV is priced at ₹18,999 and will be available on Flipkart. As part of the launch offers, Thomson is offering the following benefits:

3 months JioHotstar subscription

3 months JioSaavn subscription

1 month JioGames subscription

₹ 150 Swiggy discount code on orders above ₹ 499 Thomson 43 inch TV specifications: The 43-inch Thomson QLED TV features 4K Ultra HD resolution with 60Hz refresh rate and support for HDR 10 content. The latest smart TV supports dual-band WiFi (2.4 + 5GHz) and comes with 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports for connectivity.

The TV comes with a bezel-less design and is said to offer viewing angles up to 178 degrees. It is paired with a stereo speaker setup with 40W output and Dolby Atmos branding. Similar to most other smart TVs on the market, there is support for different audio modes depending on the content being played - 4 to be exact, i.e. Standard/Sport/Movie/Music modes.

The latest Thomson TV comes with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage, and runs on Jio's latest Tele OS instead of Google TV. The switch to Jio Tele OS means that there is no official Play Store on the TV, and it is instead replaced by the JioStore app store. For what it's worth, Thomson claims that its partnership with Jio will result in fast response time, easy navigation and access to a variety of apps.