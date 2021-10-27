Thomson launches a line-up of smart TVs that will go on sale during the ‘The Big Diwali Sale’, starting 28 October. Flipkart will also provide an early access from 27 October midnight for Plus members.

Thomson has introduced three size variants 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch. The company has launched 43 Oathpro Max, 50 Oathpro Max and 55 Oathpro Max. The starting price of Thomson series is ₹26,999.

The new Oathpro Max models come with HDR 10+, 40W sound Output, Dolby MS 12, Dolby digital plus, DTS Trusurround, Bezel-less design, Android 10, Google assistant, 4k Ultra HD and Dual-band Wi-Fi.

The TV comes with pre-loaded apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5, Sony LIV, Google Play Store. The smart TVs come in Rose Gold colour & alloy stand and offer 4K UHD display with 1 billion colours, which makes them a clear winner in the category.

Commenting on the festive launch, Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, Super Platsronics India Pvt. Ltd. India Brand Licensee of Thomson Tv’s said, “ The kind of response we received from the flipkart big billion days sale was astounding and we decided to launch OATH PRO Max before schedule. Despite supply constraints we have innovated and developed the product in-house to cut short the timings."

