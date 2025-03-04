Apple CEO Tim Cook has teased a the launch of a new ‘Air’ device this week via his X (formerly Twitter) account. Cook posted a video with the text “There’s something in the air," and the caption “This week". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While the Apple CEO is most likely talking about launching a new MacBook Air lineup given that the Cupertino based tech giant had made the announcement around the same time last year, other alternatives cannot be ignored. For instance, Apple has been touted to be working on a slim version of its iPhone which will likely be given the Air branding.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had reported last year that Apple is aiming to launch the iPad Air models along with its version of the magic keyboard around the same time as the launch of iPhone 16e. Given that Apple launched the 16e last month, the iPad Air models also become a viable choice. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple likely to bring M4 series MacBook: Just last month, Gurman had reported that Apple was now working on bringing 13 and 15-inch versions of the MacBook Air M4. The current MacBook models are also said to seeing inventory getting low at the stores, a sign that the tech giant is preparing for launching a new product lineup.

The latest MacBook Air model will be powered by the M4 chip is said to offer many important upgrades, including support for Ray tracing (a technology used for improving gaming performance) and enhancements to the Neural Engine (the component used for powering artificial intelligence related tasks).

The currently MacBook Air models come with a maximum of 24GB of RAM but the new model could raise that 32GB. It is also expected to feature two additional CPU cores, faster memory bandwidth and a 12MP front facing camera. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MacBook Air M4 will also likely improve support for external displays. While the M3 Air is already able to power two external displays at once with the lid closed, the M4 Air will likely offer the same functionality but with support for running the built in display as well.