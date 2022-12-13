Laying rest to the rumors, Apple CEO Tim Cook on Tuesday admitted that for over a decade, they are using camera sensors provided by Sony. The revelation is rare as Apple keeps the designs of its products very confidential and even the specifications of its iPhones don't reveal much about the product design.

For even cameras, the specifications of iPhones talk about just resolution, aperture, and other general things.

Tim Cook shared about the partnership on Twitter and called Sony "the world's leading camera sensors for iPhone." The tweet was accompanied by a picture regarding his visit to Sony's camera development facility in Kumamoto, Japan.

“We’ve been partnering with Sony for over a decade to create the world’s leading camera sensors for iPhone. Thanks to Ken and everyone on the team for showing me around the cutting-edge facility in Kumamoto today," Cook said in a tweet on Tuesday.

We’ve been partnering with Sony for over a decade to create the world’s leading camera sensors for iPhone. Thanks to Ken and everyone on the team for showing me around the cutting-edge facility in Kumamoto today. pic.twitter.com/462SEkUbhi — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 13, 2022

Recent reports suggest that even the upcoming iPhone 15 will be using state-of-the-art camera sensors of Sony. The cameras of iPhone 15 and reported to be capturing a person's face even against bright backlighting. Compared to conventional sensors, Sony is reported to include a double saturation signal level in each pixel.

Sony is currently experimenting with semiconductor technologies for its new sensor. It is working towards enabling more light in and reducing the possibility of underexposure or overexposure.

In 2021, Sony controlled around 44% of the complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) image sensor market and Samsung was behind it with 18.5%. The Japanese company is targeting a 60% market share by 2025 and has invested around Rs. 54,000 for the goal.

The official acknowledgment from Apple indicated the strength of its relationship with Sony and clears that in future Apple products also, the Japanese company will have its share of the contribution.