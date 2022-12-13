Apple CEO Tim Cook confirms that iPhones use camera sensors from this firm1 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2022, 09:04 PM IST
- Tim Cook shared about the partnership on Twitter and called it the world's leading camera sensors for iPhone
Laying rest to the rumors, Apple CEO Tim Cook on Tuesday admitted that for over a decade, they are using camera sensors provided by Sony. The revelation is rare as Apple keeps the designs of its products very confidential and even the specifications of its iPhones don't reveal much about the product design.