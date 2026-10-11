Tiny cooler on your phone? OnePlus is making it happen with Ice Card Mini; here’s how the pocketable accessory works

OnePlus is bringing a magnetic phone cooler called the Ice Card Mini. It looks like a card wallet and sticks to the back of the phone. The idea is simple: keep phones cooler while gaming without bulky attachments.

Phone backs have become useful spaces for accessories since Apple brought back MagSafe in 2020. Wallets, grips, battery packs, and tripods followed. Qi2 later introduced similar magnetic support for Android phones. Cooling fans already exist, but older models often use bulky spring clamps.

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The Ice Card Mini weighs 50 grams and measures 70mm by 53.4mm, according to Yanko Design. Its footprint is roughly 30% smaller than OnePlus’s earlier Magnetic Ice Cooling Clip. That older model weighed 68 grams and launched in China in March. It cost 179 yuan, or about $26, the publication added.

The new cooler launches alongside the OnePlus 16 on 12 October. The launch is scheduled for 7 PM local time. Oppo’s China store already lists the accessory. However, its price and availability in the US remain unannounced.

A cooling chip moves heat from one side to the other using electricity. An air-cooling system helps manage that heat. Together, they target the areas where the phone gets hottest. The cooler draws power via USB-C and draws up to 3.5 watts.

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Its body combines polycarbonate and aluminium alloy. It is 9.7mm thick, rising to 12.3mm around the air intake. Magnets hold the cooler against the phone with about 10 newtons of force. Two settings produce about 25 and 35 decibels of sound. These levels are closer to a whisper than a hair dryer.

No gaming lights The Mini comes in a single Silver Wing grey colour. Unlike some earlier OnePlus coolers, it avoids colourful gaming lights. One indicator glows blue or green to show the active mode. It flashes red when something goes wrong.

A magnetic plate comes in the box for phones without built-in magnets. This allows the cooler to work with more Android and iPhone phones.

OnePlus and OPPO phones also get support through ColorOS X’s high-performance mode. Power can come from the phone, a power bank or a wall adapter.

OnePlus says a 10,000mAh power bank offers up to eight hours on high mode. That could cover a long flight or an extended gaming session. Its small size makes it easier to carry alongside a power bank.