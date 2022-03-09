Titan looks to buy Noise in wearables market push

Affordable prices, capabilities such as fitness tracking and access to phone notifications have made wearable devices, such as smartwatches, extremely popular among youth. Smartwatches and wristband shipments in India grew more than 2.4 times in 2021, with smartwatches accounting for the lion’s share of these shipments, according to market researcher IDC India. The smartwatches segment was led by Noise, which saw a five-fold jump in shipments last year, with a 27% market share.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}