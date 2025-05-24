Top 10 1.5 ton ACs at great discounts of up to 54%, ideal cooling for medium spaces from leading brands

A 1.5 ton air conditioner is an ideal choice for medium-sized homes and rooms, offering the perfect balance between power and energy efficiency. It cools spaces of around 150 to 180 square feet quickly and evenly, making it suitable for bedrooms and living rooms. These ACs are more affordable than higher-tonnage units, making them popular among middle-class families.

Modern 1.5 ton ACs come with energy-saving features like inverter technology, which helps reduce electricity bills. They consume less power while delivering consistent cooling, even in extreme summer heat. With various models available at competitive prices, they offer a cost-effective solution for comfortable living without overspending on energy or equipment costs.

With summer peaking across India, now’s the perfect time to grab a 1.5 ton AC at Amazon’s attractive prices. We have shortlisted some of the best options available on Amazon. Check them out here and pick one which suits your budget and preference.

The Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (2024 Model, MTKL50U) is an energy-efficient choice for medium-sized rooms. Its standout convertible feature allows you to adjust cooling as needed, saving energy and cutting costs. The advanced PM 2.5 filter ensures cleaner, healthier air, ideal for families. With Dew Clean Technology, the AC cleans itself internally, improving long-term performance. The Coanda Airflow ensures uniform cooling across the room, providing consistent comfort during peak summer months. It's a reliable and smart cooling solution for modern homes. Avail 36% discount on this AC on Amazon.

Specifications Cooling Power 5.28 kW Special Feature Convertible mode, Dew Clean Technology Voltage 230 Volts Noise Level 38 dB Air Flow Efficiency Coanda Airflow for uniform cooling Click Here to Buy Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2024 Model, MTKL50U, White)

The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (CS/CU-NU18AKY5WX) is a high-performance cooling solution designed for smart, modern homes. Its 7-in-1 convertible mode lets you tailor cooling power to your needs, saving energy efficiently. The built-in True AI feature learns your preferences for a customised experience, while Matter support ensures easy smart home integration. With a PM 0.1 filter for ultra-fine dust and a powerful 4-way airflow system, it delivers cleaner, faster, and more even cooling throughout your space. Get attractive discount on Amazon on this AC.

Specifications Cooling Power 5.25 kW Special Feature 7-in-1 Convertible, True AI, Matter Enabled Voltage 230 Volts Noise Level 39 dB Air Flow Efficiency 4-Way Higher Airflow Click Here to Buy Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Matter Enabled, Higher Airflow, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, True AI, 4-Way, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-NU18AKY5WX, White)

The Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3 Star Magicool Inverter Split AC (MAGICOOL 15T 3S INV CNV S5K2PP0) offers reliable cooling with energy efficiency for medium-sized rooms. Its standout 4-in-1 convertible mode allows you to adjust cooling levels based on your needs, reducing power consumption. The HD filter ensures clean indoor air by trapping dust and allergens, while its copper condenser boosts durability and faster cooling. Designed to handle extreme temperatures, it delivers strong and consistent cooling, making it a smart choice for summer comfort. This AC can be yours at a discount of 48% on Amazon.

Specifications Cooling Power 5.2 kW Special Feature 4-in-1 Convertible Cooling, HD Filter Voltage 230 Volts Noise Level 42 dB Air Flow Efficiency High airflow with uniform cooling Click Here to Buy Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Magicool Inverter Split AC (MAGICOOL 15T 3S INV CNV S5K2PP0, Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling Mode, HD Filter White)

The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (CS/CU-SU18AKY3W) is a feature-rich option for efficient cooling and smart home integration. Its 7-in-1 convertible mode allows you to adjust power based on room usage, saving energy. The PM 0.1 filter ensures ultra-fine dust and pollutant removal, promoting healthier air. With True AI and Matter compatibility, it adapts to your preferences and connects easily with smart devices. The 2-way airflow ensures focused and consistent cooling throughout the room, even during peak summer.

Specifications Cooling Power 5.2 kW Special Feature 7-in-1 Convertible, True AI, Matter Enabled Voltage 230 Volts Noise Level 38 dB Air Flow Efficiency 2-Way Higher Airflow Click Here to Buy Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Matter Enabled, Higher Airflow, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, True AI, 2-Way, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-SU18AKY3W, White)

The Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (CAI18EE3R35W0) offers efficient and customisable cooling for medium-sized spaces. Its 6-in-1 convertible mode lets you fine-tune cooling based on room usage and weather, helping reduce electricity bills. The Smart Energy Display shows real-time power consumption, keeping you in control. It also features a dual filtration system—HD and PM 2.5 filters—that removes dust and pollutants for cleaner air. With Wi-Fi control, it adds smart convenience to your daily comfort. This AC is available at a mega discount of 48% on Amazon.

Specifications Cooling Power 5.1 kW Special Feature 6-in-1 Convertible, Smart Energy Display, Wi-Fi Enabled Voltage 230 Volts Noise Level 38 dB Air Flow Efficiency High airflow with wide angle coverage Click Here to Buy Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display, HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI18EE3R35W0,White)

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC (WAC 183 Vectra Pearl) is a powerful and budget-friendly cooling solution for medium-sized rooms. It features Turbo Mode for instant cooling during peak summer heat, while the copper condenser ensures durability and efficient heat transfer. The anti-rust coating protects against corrosion, increasing the unit’s lifespan. An anti-freeze thermostat adds safety by preventing coil freezing. Though not convertible, its strong and steady cooling makes it ideal for reliable performance in high temperatures.

Specifications Cooling Power 5.0 kW Special Feature Turbo Mode, Anti-Freeze Thermostat, Anti-Rust Coating Voltage 230 Volts Noise Level 54 dB Air Flow Efficiency Fixed air throw with consistent cooling Click Here to Buy Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Turbo Mode Window AC (Copper Condenser, Anti-Rust Coating, Anti-Freeze Thermostat, WAC 183 Vectra pearl Window Fixed sp, White)

The LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (US-Q18JNXE) is designed for smart and energy-efficient cooling. Its AI Convertible 6-in-1 feature lets you customise cooling levels to match room usage, helping save electricity. The VIRAAT Mode ensures extra-fast cooling in extreme heat, while Diet Mode+ balances comfort with energy savings. An HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection adds an extra layer of hygiene, making it ideal for health-conscious households. It’s a smart choice for consistent performance with modern features.

Specifications Cooling Power 5.2 kW Special Feature AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+ Voltage 230 Volts Noise Level 31 dB Air Flow Efficiency High airflow with wide cooling coverage Click Here to Buy LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White)

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (GLS18I3FWAGC) is a stylish and efficient cooling solution for medium-sized rooms. Its 5-in-1 convertible feature allows flexible cooling control, helping save energy based on room usage and weather. The Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 filter ensures cleaner, healthier air by trapping dust and harmful particles. With a copper condenser for better durability and fast cooling, and a sleek white finish with a chrome deco strip, this AC offers both performance and modern aesthetics for your home.

Specifications Cooling Power 5.1 kW Special Feature 5-in-1 Convertible, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter Voltage 230 Volts Noise Level 40 dB Air Flow Efficiency Wide airflow for uniform room cooling Click Here to Buy Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC)

The Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC (BESPOKE AI AR50F18D1LHNNA) delivers powerful, intelligent cooling with modern convenience. Its 5-step convertible mode allows you to tailor cooling based on need, helping lower power use. AI Auto Cooling and voice control make operation seamless and smart, while the Digital Inverter ensures steady performance and energy savings. The 4-way swing provides balanced cooling across the room, and its copper condenser ensures long-lasting efficiency. Ideal for tech-savvy homes looking for comfort and control.

Specifications Cooling Power 5.2 kW Special Feature AI Auto Cooling, 5-Step Convertible, Voice Control Voltage 230 Volts Noise Level 41 dB Air Flow Efficiency 4-Way swing for even air distribution Click Here to Buy Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC (WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, Copper, Digital Inverter, 4 Way swing, 5 Step Convertible, BESPOKE AI AR50F18D1LHNNA)

The Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC (IC318YNUS) is built for reliable, flexible cooling. Its 5-in-1 convertible feature lets you adjust cooling based on room occupancy or weather, helping save energy. With Turbo Cool, it cools quickly during peak heat, while 4-way swing ensures uniform airflow. Voice command support and Wi-Fi connectivity offer modern convenience. Backed by a 60-month warranty on the compressor, it combines performance and peace of mind for long-term comfort.

Specifications Cooling Power 5.15 kW Special Feature 5-in-1 Convertible, Turbo Cool, Voice Command Voltage 230 Volts Noise Level 42 dB Air Flow Efficiency 4-Way swing for wide cooling reach Click Here to Buy Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 60 Months Warranty, Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper, 5 in 1 Convertible Cooling, 4-Way Swing, Turbo Cool, Voice Command, IC318YNUS, White)

