Top 10 65-inch Android TVs vs bigger ones: Our best selections

With so many options, selecting the ideal TV may be challenging. We decided to emphasise the top 65-inch Android TV because of this. Movies and games will be much more enjoyable in your house with these TVs' outstanding acoustics, unique features, and excellent image quality. They are quite powerful and provide a captivating entertainment experience. These are the Best 65-inch TVs that will elevate your home entertainment experience with their superior audio quality, cutting-edge features, and vivid images. They transform every movie or gaming session into an amazing journey right in your living room.

These TVs have entirely changed the way people watch TV at home because they provide the ideal balance of size and image quality. These big-screen Android TVs bring the movie experience into your living room with their gorgeous 4K resolution, brilliant colours, and smart features. These TVs accommodate a wide range of entertainment tastes, from providing immersive gaming experiences to boosting movie nights with superb image quality.

Explore the Top Android TV in this thorough guide, which promises not just entertainment but also the opportunity to revel in greater cinematic wonders. These TVs meet all your needs, whether it is the deep sound quality that captivates your senses or innovative features that enhance your watching experience. Enjoy thrilling adventures, realistic games, and amazing views, all combined to provide the ultimate home entertainment experience, all from the comforts of your own home. We will evaluate the top 65-inch Android TV and bigger TVs with fantastic picture quality, fantastic sound, and exciting features in our comprehensive guide. Enjoy more entertainment at home with games, films, and other activities!

1. Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74L (Black)

This Sony Bravia television brings 4K Ultra HD clarity and vivid color to your living room. Boasting a wide viewing angle and X1 4K Processor, this 65-inch Smart LED TV delivers stunning clarity, brilliant brightness, and true-to-life color that immerses you in the action. With a fast 60 Hertz refresh rate, fast-moving scenes look smooth and fluid, while HDR technology ensures highlights and details shine through in every frame. Three HDMI ports and two USB ports offer flexible connectivity options for set-top boxes, Blu-ray players, gaming consoles, and external storage. The Google TV platform makes it simple to browse over 700,000 movies and TV episodes from top streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hotstar, Sony Liv, Zee5, and more. The built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant voice control let you control playback and adjust the volume hands-free. Plus, Dolby Audio and 20 watts of sound power bring movies, sports, and shows to life with clear, cinematic audio. This Sony Bravia TV delivers a stunning 4K viewing experience with smart features that make it easy to discover and stream all your favorite entertainment.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74L (Black)

Screen Size: 65 Inches

Brand: Sony

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Zee5, Sony Liv, Amazon Prime Video

Display Technology : LED

Resolution: 4K

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Pros Cons Excellent 65-inch 4K LED display Limited app selection compared to Android TV Supports popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video Higher price compared to some competitors

2. OnePlus 163.8 cm (65 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 65U1S (Black)

This reasonably priced smart TV from OnePlus boasts a 4K ultra high definition display and a wide range of connectivity options. The crystal clear 3840x2160 display, 30 watt audio output tuned by Dynaudio, and HDR10+ certification make movies and games truly immersive. The wide 178-degree viewing angle means everyone can enjoy the vivid picture quality from any seat in the living room. The three HDMI ports, including HDMI 2.1 and eARC support, make connecting set-top boxes, Blu Ray players, gaming consoles and soundbars a breeze. The 30-watt speakers and Dolby audio ensure your shows and music sound spectacular. The Android TV 10 operating system allows you to easily access all your favorite streaming apps and enjoy hands-free control through Google Assistant and the included remote. The data saver plus, kid's mode, and game mode features provide extra functionality for your whole family to enjoy.

Specifications of OnePlus 163.8 cm (65 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 65U1S (Black)

Screen Size: 65 Inches

Brand: OnePlus

Supported Internet Services: Oxygen Play, Eros Now

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Pros Cons 65-inch 4K LED display Limited app ecosystem compared to others Runs on the Android TV platform May lack certain premium features found in higher-end models

3. Acer 164 cm (65 inches) W Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Android TV AR65AR2851QD (Metallic Grey)

This 65-inch QLED 4K TV from Acer packs a serious visual punch. With QLED technology, Dolby Vision HDR, and up to 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, every image practically jumps off the screen in stunning, cinematic detail. The 30W speakers with Dolby Atmos deliver a powerful, immersive audio experience to match. Certified Android TV 11 offers a world of content with access to thousands of apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more. Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands make it easy to search, launch apps, control smart home devices, and adjust the volume hands-free. The quad-core processor ensures smooth performance, while the three HDMI ports, two USB ports, Bluetooth, and Ethernet connectivity give you plenty of options to hook up all your devices. Whether you're binge-watching the latest shows or gaming in 4K, the W Series TV delivers an incredible big-screen experience with brilliant colors, sharp contrasts, and vibrant HDR highlights.

Specifications of Acer 164 cm (65 inches) W Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Android TV AR65AR2851QD (Metallic Grey)

Screen Size: 65 Inches

Brand: Acer

Display Technology : QLED

Product Dimensions: 31.6D x 144.9W x 90.5H Centimetres

Resolution: 4K

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Pros Cons 65-inch 4K QLED display May have a higher price compared to LED alternatives Slim metallic grey design App availability might be limited

4. TCL 164 cm (65 inches) Bezel-Less Full Screen Series Ultra HD 4K Smart LED Google TV 65P635 Pro (Black)

This TCL TV’s bezel-less design lets you lose yourself in a full-screen experience, while 4K Ultra HD resolution and Dolby Audio bring movies to life with stunning clarity and depth. The 56W audio output delivers room-filling sound, so you feel like you're right in the action. But this TV isn't just about beautiful pictures. The Google TV interface provides seamless access to your favorite streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. The quad-core processor ensures smooth navigation and performance, while 2GB of RAM allows you to multitask between apps without lag. With 4K upscaling, HDR10, and AI picture enhancement, this TV transforms every scene into a cinematic spectacle. The 178-degree wide viewing angle means the whole family can gather 'round and enjoy the show. So ditch that boxy old TV and upgrade to this sleek, smart TCL TV - it's time to lose yourself in the big screen experience.

Specifications of TCL 164 cm (65 inches) Bezel-Less Full Screen Series Ultra HD 4K Smart LED Google TV 65P635 Pro (Black)

Screen Size: 65 Inches

Brand: TCL

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Pros Cons 65-inch 4K LED display Some users report software issues occasionally Bezel-less design Remote control functionality could be improved

5. Cornea Frameless 190 cm (75 inch) Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android LED TV (with No Cost EMI Offer on All Major Banks) | Dolby Atoms | Theatre Like Experience, Black

Lose yourself in the stunning 4K clarity of Cornea's 190cm Frameless Ultra HD Smart Android TV. With a wide viewing angle, vivid colors, full array dimming and HDR10+ support, this TV brings theater-like visuals to your living room. 3 HDMI ports connect all your devices while the Dolby Atmos speaker system delivers room-filling sound. The Android 9. The operating system gives you access to 5000+ apps, including all the streaming favorites, plus features like Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in and Miracast for wireless screen sharing. The quad-core processor ensures fast and smooth performance, while 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage provide ample space for apps and files. A premium metal bezel-less design completes the stylish package. And with 1 year of on-site warranty and an easy 10-day replacement policy, you can enjoy your purchase with confidence.

Specifications of Cornea Frameless 190 cm (75 inch) Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android LED TV (with No Cost EMI Offer on All Major Banks) | Dolby Atoms | Theatre Like Experience, Black

Screen Size: 75 Inches

Brand: Cornea

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, YouTube, Browser

Display Technology: LED

Product Dimensions: 5.7D x 167.3W x 96.4H Centimeters

Resolution: 4K

Pros Cons Offers No Cost EMI on major banks Limited information on other features beyond display quality Dolby Atmos for immersive theater-like audio experience Lack of detailed specifications about smart features or connectivity

6. Vu 190 cm (75 inches) Premium Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV 75QPC (Charcoal Grey) (2022 Model)

This 75-inch Vu 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV brings panoramic viewing to your living room with stunning clarity and vivid colors. Powered by Android, this TV delivers access to thousands of apps and games on the Google Play Store, while ActiVoice remote control lets you search for content with your voice. Four HDMI ports connect your set-top box, Blu-ray player and gaming console, while two USB ports connect external hard drives and other devices. 40-watt speakers with Dolby Atmos deliver immersive surround sound, and the 120Hz smooth motion rate with MEMC reduces motion blur for fluid action scenes. A wide viewing angle of 178 degrees lets you and your guests see every detail from anywhere in the room, while anti-glare screen technology ensures comfortable viewing even in bright light. With one-year warranty and easy returns within 10 days, this Vu Smart TV promises to bring an immersive entertainment experience to your home for years to come.

Specifications of Vu 190 cm (75 inches) Premium Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV 75QPC (Charcoal Grey) (2022 Model)

Screen Size: 75 Inches

Brand: VU

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, Youtube, YouTube Music, Hotstar

Display Technology: QLED

Resolution: 4K

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Pros Cons Large 75-inch 4K QLED display Higher price point for some buyers Wide range of supported internet services Size might not suit smaller rooms or spaces

7. Hisense 215 cm (85 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED QLED TV 85U7K (Black)

This Hisense 85-inch 4K Mini LED TV brings cinema into your living room with stunning clarity and precision. Its 1296 full array local dimming zones deliver deep blacks, vibrant colors and an astonishing 1 billion shades of brightness from its bezel-less floating display. Experience your favorite movies and shows in breathtaking detail with 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ technologies. The 240Hz refresh rate and FreeSync Premium technology minimizes input lag and screen tearing for smooth, fluid gaming visuals. Dual HDMI 2. ports allow for 4K gaming at 120Hz from the latest consoles. The powerful 61W 2. The channel sound system with Dolby Atmos enhances every scene with immersive audio that pulls you deeper into the action. With Android TV and access to all your favorite streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video, this TV transforms your living room into an entertainment oasis.

Specifications of Hisense 215 cm (85 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED QLED TV 85U7K (Black)

Screen Size: 85 Inches

Brand: Hisense

Display Technology : Mini Led

Product Dimensions: 7.2D x 189.9W x 109.4H Centimeters

Resolution: 4K

Refresh Rate: 240 Hz

Pros Cons Impressive 85-inch 4K Mini LED display Larger size might not be suitable for all spaces Slim design, energy-efficient May be more expensive compared to smaller models

8. TCL 189.5 cm (75 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 75P635 (Black)

This enormous bezel-less smart TV from TCL offers immersive entertainment for the whole family. The edge-to-edge 4K Ultra HD display combined with the dazzling 178 degree viewing angle makes movies and shows come alive before your very eyes. The AI Picture Engine 2.0 enhances contrast and color, optimizing every frame, while Dolby Audio ensures surround sound clarity. The built-in Google TV interface provides seamless access to all your favorite streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ through the intuitive menu. The quad-core processor and 2GB of RAM keep navigation smooth and apps launching quickly. Connect multiple devices via the HDMI and USB ports to enjoy all your content on the stunning 4K resolution screen. TCL's comprehensive two year warranty provides peace of mind so you can lose yourself in the large-screen experience of this magnificent big-screen TV.

Specifications of TCL 189.5 cm (75 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 75P635 (Black)

Screen Size: 75 Inches

Brand: TCL

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Pros Cons 75-inch 4K LED display Some users report issues with customer support Bezel-less design Smart features might need improvement

9. Mi 189.34cm (75 inches) Q1 Series 4K Smart QLED TV with Full Array Local Dimming & 120Hz Refresh Rate (Metallic Grey)

The Mi QLED TV is ready for next-level entertainment. This 75-inch monster promises crystal clear 4K ultra high definition and a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate, so getting lost in your favorite binge-worthy shows and movies is a sure thing. QLED technology delivers an impressive boost to brightness, color volume, and sharpness, awakening any living room with cinematic picture quality. The display's full array of local dimming keeps the light focused where you want it, minimizing glare and delivering deeper blacks. Connectivity options abound, letting you access all your favorite streaming services like Netflix, YouTube, and Disney+ directly from the TV's smart interface. Simply plug in the included table stand, fire up the remote and get ready for an immersive viewing experience.

Specifications of Mi 189.34cm (75 inches) Q1 Series 4K Smart QLED TV with Full Array Local Dimming & 120Hz Refresh Rate (Metallic Grey)

Screen Size: 75 Inches

Brand: Mi

Display Technology: QLED

Product Dimensions: 3.1D x 65.9W x 38.2H Centimeters

Resolution: 4K

Refresh Rate: 120 Hz

Pros Cons 75-inch 4K QLED display Price might be higher compared to similar models Full Array Local Dimming, 120Hz Refresh Rate User interface might need refinement

10. AYKON 189 cm (75 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

This 75-inch 4K smart TV packs pixel power and intelligent features into an ultra-thin design. An advanced Alpha 5 Gen 5 AI processor upscales HD content to near 4K quality, while the 4K Ultra HD resolution and Dolby Vision HDR deliver stunning clarity and vibrant colors. The 178-degree wide viewing angle ensures crisp images from any seat in the room, and the 20W speaker system with Dolby Atmos immerses you in cinematic sound. The webOS smart TV platform offers instant access to all your favorite streaming apps, while built-in WiFi and screen mirroring make it easy to share content from your devices. Plus, features like AI brightness control automatically adjust the backlight for the optimal picture, while AI Picture Pro optimizes color and clarity based on the content you're watching. All in all, this AYKON smart TV delivers a captivating visual experience and intelligent features that make the most of its ultra HD resolution, transforming your living room into a home theater.

Specifications of AYKON 189 cm (75 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Screen Size: 75 Inches

Brand: AYKON

Display Technology: LED

Product Dimensions: 167.8D x 36.1W x 102.7H Centimetres

Resolution: 4K

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Pros Cons Large 75-inch 4K LED display Details about smart features are unspecified Smart TV functionality with WebOS Lack of clarity on specific features

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74L (Black) 65-inch 4K LED Display Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video Sleek design OnePlus 163.8 cm (65 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 65U1S (Black) 65-inch 4K LED Display Oxygen Play, Eros Now Android TV operating system Acer 164 cm (65 inches) W Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Android TV AR65AR2851QD (Metallic Grey) 65-inch 4K QLED Display Slim metallic grey design Google Assistant support TCL 164 cm (65 inches) Bezel-Less Full Screen Series Ultra HD 4K Smart LED Google TV 65P635 Pro (Black) 65-inch 4K LED Display Bezel-less design Google TV integration Vu 190 cm (75 inches) Premium Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV 75QPC (Charcoal Grey) (2022 Model) 75-inch 4K QLED Display Wide range of supported internet services Android OS, Bluetooth connectivity Hisense 215 cm (85 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED QLED TV 85U7K (Black) 85-inch 4K Mini LED Display Impressive resolution and refresh rate Slim design, Energy-efficient TCL 189.5 cm (75 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 75P635 (Black) 75-inch 4K LED Display Bezel-less design Google TV integration Mi 189.34cm (75 inches) Q1 Series 4K Smart QLED TV with Full Array Local Dimming & 120Hz Refresh Rate (Metallic Grey) 75-inch 4K QLED Display Full Array Local Dimming High Refresh Rate (120Hz) AYKON 189 cm (75 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Web Os Large 75-inch 4K LED Display Smart TV features WebOS integration Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74L (Black) 65-inch 4K LED Display Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video Sleek design Cornea Frameless 190 cm (75 inch) Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android LED TV Frameless Design Smart Android TV Integration Dolby Atmos Audio

Best overall product

The Sony Bravia 65-inch android tv is the greatest TV overall. In addition to supporting well-known online services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, it has a gorgeous 65-inch 4K LED display. It is a Top Android TV with great options for watching entertainment at home because of its stylish appearance and superior display quality. This Large Android TV stands out as the greatest product overall because of its amazing features and dependable performance, offering a complete watching experience for films, programs, and more. It is the best option for realistic home entertainment because of its beautiful design and outstanding display.

Best value for money

The OnePlus 65 inch android tv 4K LED is the best value option for consumers on a budget. It has a 65-inch 4K LED display with access to Eros Now and Oxygen Play. This TV's Android TV operating system offers smart features at a reasonable cost. It is a great option for anyone looking for a mix between performance and cost because it is reasonably priced without sacrificing display quality or necessary features. This Large Android TV system balances affordability and quality, providing a satisfying viewing experience without straining the budget.

How to find the Best 65-Inch Android TV?

Your choice of the top 65-inch Android TV can be influenced by several important considerations. Start by putting the highest priority on display quality. Choose 4K resolution if possible, and consider cutting-edge technologies like QLED or OLED for better picture clarity. Having the Big Screen Android TV, it is important that it is running the most recent version of the Android TV platform, which provides access to a wide range of applications, support for Google Assistant, and easy interaction with other smart home appliances. The software must be compatible of the Top Android TV with widely used streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+. Consider connecting choices that offer flexibility, such as several HDMI and USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Ethernet connectivity.

FAQs

Question : Why choose a 65-inch TV?

Ans : A 65-inch TV provides immersive viewing, suitable for spacious rooms, delivering enhanced detail and a theater-like experience for entertainment.

Question : How to pick the right 65-inch Android TV?

Ans : Consider factors like display quality, smart features, connectivity options, sound, design, and user reviews to find the ideal fit.

Question : Can I install apps on Android TV?

Ans : Yes, Android TVs support app installation through the Google Play Store, offering a wide range of applications for TV viewing.

Question : What are the top brands for 65-inch Android TVs?

Ans : Leading brands include Sony, Samsung, LG, TCL, and Hisense, offering various features, display technologies, and smart functionalities.

Question : What is the difference between QLED and OLED displays?

Ans : QLED uses quantum dot technology for enhanced brightness and color accuracy, while OLED offers deeper blacks and wider viewing angles.

