Top 10 air coolers for monsoon: Handpicked products for effective cooling from trusted brands

The Top 10 Air Coolers for Monsoon are designed to tackle moisture-heavy air while offering efficient and hygienic cooling. Unlike regular fans or basic coolers, these models come with advanced features like humidity control, high-density honeycomb pads, large water tanks, and inverter compatibility, making them perfect for monsoon use. Popular options from brands like Crompton, Bajaj, Livpure, Symphony, and Havells offer a range of capacities and cooling types, be it personal, desert, or tower, to suit different room sizes.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best OverallCrompton Ozone 55 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Auto FillView Details
₹9,499
Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Home | High Speed Fan | 30Ft Powerful Air Throw | Inverter Compatible | Cooler For Room | 3 Yrs (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended) Warranty【White】View Details
₹5,499
Highest CapacityLivpure Koolbliss Desert Air Cooler - 65 L |190W Motor with Thermal Overload Protection | Big Ice Chamber | Antibacterial Honeycomb Pads | Inverter Compatibility | 2 Years Warranty on Motor |View Details
₹8,399
Havells Kalt Pro 17 L Personal Air Cooler for Room|With Fan & 3 Side Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads|Aerodynamically Designed Blades|Sleek & stunning design |Front Wheel with Brakes|Inverter CompatibleView Details
₹8,790
Bajaj DMH65 Neo 65L Desert Air Cooler For Home | For Larger Room | Big Ice Chamber | High-Speed | Invertor Compatible | 90Ft Air Throw | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】View Details
₹10,999
Most of the air coolers on the list also include ice chambers, bacteria-resistant pads, and powerful air throw, ensuring quick comfort even in damp weather. Whether you're cooling a small bedroom or a large living room, these are among the best air coolers for monsoon in India, combining performance with affordability. Keep your space breezy and pleasant, rain or shine, with the right cooler this season.
The Crompton Ozone 55L is one of the best air coolers for monsoon that’s built for large rooms. It features a high air delivery rate, ice chamber, auto-fill tank, and 4-way air deflection to keep your space cool and fresh. This desert cooler is inverter compatible, energy-efficient, and comes with a durable Everlast pump for longer use.
Strong air delivery
Inverter compatible
Slightly bulky design
Crompton Ozone 55 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Auto Fill
Buyers appreciate its strong cooling performance and sturdy build for Indian summers.
Go for this cooler for large room coverage and long cooling hours with minimal effort.
The Bajaj PX97 Torque is among the top 10 air coolers for monsoon. Compact yet efficient, this personal air cooler suits small rooms. It offers a 30-feet air throw, antibacterial Hexacool pads, and inverter compatibility. The Duramarine pump adds longevity while the 3-speed control lets you customise cooling easily.
Compact and lightweight
Antibacterial cooling pads
Less effective for larger rooms
Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Home | High Speed Fan | 30Ft Powerful Air Throw | Inverter Compatible | Cooler For Room | 3 Yrs (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended) Warranty【White】
Great for personal use with low power usage and reliable cooling features.
Pick this if you want reliable cooling in a compact size with a long-lasting motor.
The Livpure Koolbliss 65L air cooler is a powerful option among the best air coolers for monsoon. With a 5000 CFM air throw, it cools large spaces effectively that is perfect for both home and commercial use. Features include antibacterial honeycomb pads, thermal overload protection, inverter compatibility, and a dedicated ice chamber. Its body-level airflow ensures comfort, while the sturdy build adds reliability. A great pick for long-lasting, efficient cooling during humid seasons.
Thermal overload protection
Anti-bacterial pads
No remote control
Livpure Koolbliss Desert Air Cooler - 65 L |190W Motor with Thermal Overload Protection | Big Ice Chamber | Antibacterial Honeycomb Pads | Inverter Compatibility | 2 Years Warranty on Motor |
Buyers say it’s excellent for large rooms and gives clean, powerful airflow.
Choose this for hygienic cooling and reliable safety features during long usage.
The sleek Havells Kalt Pro is perfect for personal use in smaller rooms. With 3-sided bacteria shield pads and aerodynamically designed blades, it offers smooth and silent cooling. Added safety features like thermal overload protection and inverter support make it a smart indoor choice.
Stylish and compact
Front wheels with brakes
Not suitable for large rooms
Havells Kalt Pro 17 L Personal Air Cooler for Room|With Fan & 3 Side Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads|Aerodynamically Designed Blades|Sleek & stunning design |Front Wheel with Brakes|Inverter Compatible
Elegant design and good for small spaces with silent operation.
Select this for safe, silent, and effective personal cooling in modern rooms.
The Bajaj DMH65 Neo is built for large rooms and stands out among the best air coolers for monsoon. With a powerful 90 ft air throw, antibacterial Hexacool pads, and a spacious ice chamber, it delivers effective and hygienic cooling. Its turbo fan technology maintains a steady airflow, even in peak summer heat, while inverter compatibility ensures uninterrupted performance during power cuts.
Powerful air throw
Ice chamber + 3-side cooling
Lacks empty tank alarm
Bajaj DMH65 Neo 65L Desert Air Cooler For Home | For Larger Room | Big Ice Chamber | High-Speed | Invertor Compatible | 90Ft Air Throw | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】
Great cooling range with solid build and useful features for daily use.
Go for this if you want wide coverage and fast cooling in larger rooms.
The Symphony Ice Cube is a compact yet powerful air cooler, perfect for small rooms. Known as one of the best air coolers for monsoon, it comes with i-Pure technology for cleaner air, a high-speed blower for quick cooling, and low power consumption. It also supports inverter operation, making it highly reliable during power cuts. Ideal for bedrooms, this cooler offers efficient and refreshing airflow without taking up much space.
Compact and portable
Multi-stage air filtration
Manual controls only
Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Fan, 3-Side Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (27L, White)
Small but efficient with clean air and very low power usage.
Pick this cooler for fresh air and power-saving performance in compact rooms.
A great option in the top 10 air coolers for monsoon, the Crompton Optimus 65L delivers robust cooling with a 5500 CFM airflow. The wide ice chamber and humidity control help maintain comfort during sticky weather.
Powerful air throw
Humidity control
Slightly heavier
Crompton Optimus 65 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Humidity Control
Excellent airflow and effective even during muggy monsoons.
Opt for this to cool large areas quickly while managing humidity.
Ideal for window mounts, the Livpure GoodAir 52L is energy-efficient and perfect for compact rooms. It uses wood wool pads for natural cooling and includes thermal overload protection. Its simple design blends with modern homes.
Compact and sleek
Energy saving
Basic design
Livpure GoodAir Window Air Cooler-52 L with High Air Delivery | 190-Watt Motor with Overload Protection | Inverter Compatibility | Woodwool Cooling Pads | 2 Yrs Warranty on Motor
Great for window use and small rooms, saves power, and runs quietly.
Choose this if you need a window cooler with compact design and energy savings.
Hindware Frostwave is a personal air cooler with a strong 12-inch fan blade and honeycomb pads. Ideal for medium rooms, it offers castor wheels, water level indicator, and Bacto-Shield pads for hygienic cooling.
Strong airflow
Easy to move
Slightly noisy
Hindware Smart Appliances | Frostwave 38L Personal Air cooler | Fan Based | 12" Fan Blade and Ice Chamber | White & Grey
Good for clean air and large fan output in personal rooms.
Select this for hygienic and consistent airflow in small to mid-sized rooms.
HAVAI Bullet Tower cooler brings vertical cooling with a powerful 6-inch blower and dual-side honeycomb pads. Ideal for small rooms, it features thermal overload protection, a sturdy base, and a sleek body design.
Stylish tower design
Dual-side cooling pads
Limited air throw
HAVAI Bullet Tower Cooler | 6-Inch Vertical Blower | 100 Sq. Ft. Area Coverage | 20-Litre Tank Capacity | Dual-Side Honeycomb Pads | 10-Foot Air Throw | 1-Year Warranty | 3-Speed Control | White
Compact design and fast cooling for personal use; works best in close range.
Pick this if you want compact design with vertical airflow and modern protection.
The best air coolers for monsoon come with humidity control, high air delivery, and anti-bacterial honeycomb pads. These features help reduce dampness, improve airflow, and ensure cleaner air during the humid season, making cooling more effective compared to basic models that struggle in high moisture conditions.
Desert coolers are better for larger spaces and high humidity, while personal coolers suit compact areas. For monsoon, go for desert coolers with anti-bacterial pads and humidity control. These features make them the best coolers for monsoon where airflow needs to be strong and continuous.
Absolutely. Inverter-compatible air coolers are designed to run on backup power, ensuring uninterrupted cooling. During monsoon, when power cuts are frequent, these coolers become essential. Many of the best air coolers for monsoon include inverter support, offering both convenience and energy savings.
|Best air coolers under ₹6000
|Material
|Wattage
|Special Features
Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Home
|Plastic
|100 watts
Inverter Compatible, Anti-Bacterial Hexacool Technology Pads
Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler for Home
|Plastic
|170 watts
i-Pure Technology, Multi-Directional Wheels
Hindware Cruzo 25L Personal Air Cooler
|Plastic
|100 watts
Insect and Dust free Filter Technology, Bactoshield Honeycomb
Havells Kalt Pro 17 L Personal Air Cooler for Room
|Polypropylene (PP), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
|90 watts
|Adjustable Speed, Portable
Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler For Home
|Plastic
|95 watts
|Portable, Low Power Consumption
Bajaj PX25 Torque Personal Air Cooler 24L For Home
|Polypropylene (PP)
|100 watts
Inverter Compatible, DuraMarine PUMP:
Livpure GoodAir Window Air Cooler-52 L
|Plastic
|110 watts
|Oscillating Fan, User-Friendly Controls
|Hindware Frostwave 38L Personal Air cooler
|Plastic, Polypropylene (PP)
|100 watts
|Adjustable Speed, Oscillating Fan, 12 inches powerful Fan Blade
Premium air coolers in 2025 that will make you ditch your ACs: Top 10 coolers on Amazon
Best air coolers under ₹5000 in 2025 for powerful cooling and instant relief from the summer heat like never before
Best air cooler brands: Top 10 game-changing picks for powerful cooling and comfort on any budget this summer
