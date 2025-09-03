Top 10 best monitors with HDMI for stunning visuals and versatile connectivity

Imagine sitting down to stream your favorite movie or dive into an intense gaming session, only to realize your screen doesn’t do justice to the visuals. A monitor with the right features, especially HDMI connectivity, can transform that experience into something seamless and truly immersive.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best overallDell 24 inch P2425H Monitor IPS FHD|100Hz| 99% sRGB | 250 cd/m2 (Typical) 5ms| 1500:1 Contrast Ratio| 5X USB 3.2 Gen1 1x HDMI 1.4 1xDP 1xVGA| Height Tilt Swivel Pivot |USB-C Downstream | Flicker FreeView Details
₹13,799
Acer EK220Q 21.5 Inch (54.61 cm) Full HD (1920x1080) Pixels VA Panel LCD Monitor with LED Back Light I 1 MS VRB, 100Hz Refresh I 250 Nits I HDMI & VGA Ports with HDMI Cable I Eye Care Features (Black)View Details
₹5,499
Most trusted brandBenQ GW2490 24 Inches 1920X1080P FHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz|99% Srgb|Eye-Careu|Dual HDMI|Display Port|Bezel-Less|Eyesafe|VESA Mediasync|B.I.|Low Blue Light+| Speakers|VESA Wall Mountable(Black)View Details
₹8,250
budget friendlyZEBRONICS AC32FHD LED Curved 75Hz 80Cm (32") (81.28 Cm) 1920x1080 Pixels FHD Resolution Monitor with HDMI + VGA Dual Input, Built-in Speaker, Max 250 Nits Brightness, BlackView Details
₹11,999
Samsung 24" (60.5 cm) S3 Flat Monitor|Super Slim Borderless Design|IPS Panel|FHD 1920 x 1080|100 Hz|5 ms|Ports-HDMI,VGA|Game Mode|Eye Saver Mode||Wall Mountable|LS24D300GAWXXL|BlackView Details
₹7,499
In today’s world, whether you’re a professional multitasker, a creative designer, or a casual gamer, having a reliable monitor is more than just a luxury—it’s a necessity. With countless options available, we’ve narrowed it down to the 10 best monitors with HDMI that combine performance, display quality, and convenience to fit every need.
The Dell P2425H features a 23.8-inch IPS panel with Full HD resolution and delivers smooth visuals with a 100Hz refresh rate. It covers 99% sRGB color gamut and has a 1500:1 contrast ratio, ensuring bright imagery and vibrant color accuracy suitable for office productivity and casual multimedia. The anti-glare coating minimizes reflections, improving viewing comfort during long work hours.
This monitor offers versatile connectivity including USB-C with 15W power delivery, HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA, alongside ergonomic flexibility with height, tilt, swivel, and pivot adjustments. It also includes flicker-free technology and ComfortView Plus to reduce harmful blue light emissions, optimizing eye comfort for extended use.
Wide color accuracy for professional work
Highly adjustable ergonomic stand
Limited HDMI version (1.4) support
USB-C delivers power but no data
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers find the monitor excellent for work purposes with clear picture quality, praising design and value, with some mixed feedback on functionality and color accuracy.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for reliable color accuracy, strong ergonomics, and modern connectivity ideal for professional productivity.
The Acer EK220Q offers a 21.5-inch Full HD VA panel with a 100Hz refresh rate and 1 ms VRB response time, providing smooth, ghost-free visuals for gaming and general use. It supports 250 nits brightness and wide 178° viewing angles, alongside edge-to-edge zero-frame design for an immersive experience.
Equipped with HDMI and VGA inputs plus Acer’s VisionCare features like BlueLight Shield and Flickerless technology, it eases eye strain during prolonged sessions. It also integrates AMD FreeSync to eliminate screen tearing, delivering fluid gaming performance at a budget-friendly price.
Smooth gaming experience with FreeSync
Eye-care features for comfort
Glossy screen prone to reflections
Mixed reviews on brightness adequacy
Why choose this product?
Ideal for casual gamers and users seeking a smooth 100Hz display with eye protection at an affordable price.
BenQ’s GW2490 is a 24-inch Full HD IPS monitor delivering vivid colors with 99% sRGB coverage and 100Hz refresh rate for fluid visuals. It features a 1300:1 contrast ratio and Eye-Care technologies including Low Blue Light+ and Brightness Intelligence Gen 2, optimizing comfort for extended use.
This bezel-less monitor also offers dual HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity with easy device switching. It supports multiple color and reading modes tailored for productivity and multimedia consumption.
Smooth refresh and rich color accuracy
Versatile connectivity with dual HDMI
Speakers' volume insufficient
Power adapter plug may be inconvenient
Why choose this product?
Select this model for comfortable eye-friendly viewing and flexibility in connecting multiple devices.
Zebronics AC32FHD is a large 32-inch curved Full HD VA panel monitor with a 75Hz refresh rate and 500000:1 dynamic contrast ratio for deep blacks and bright whites. It incorporates built-in speakers and dual HDMI + VGA ports ensuring broad compatibility with devices.
The curved display enhances immersive viewing while a sleek metal base adds premium aesthetics. However, mixed feedback regarding build quality and sound points to minor drawbacks in durability and audio output.
Wide immersive curved screen
Good contrast for vibrant images
Mixed durability reports
Speakers lack quality
Why choose this product?
Great for users wanting a big, curved screen with decent contrast in a budget package.
Samsung S3 offers a 24-inch Full HD IPS panel with a 100Hz refresh rate and 5 ms response time, ideal for smooth visuals and general multimedia use. Its matte screen reduces glare, and Eye Saver Mode lowers blue light emissions for comfortable prolonged viewing.
It has a slim design with 72% NTSC color gamut and ports including HDMI and VGA. Its 1000:1 contrast ratio ensures balanced image quality, making it a solid budget choice for office and home use.
Sharp images with minimal flicker
Comfortable viewing modes
Stand quality is spotty
Missing mounting screws reported
Why choose this product?
Choose for a reliable, flicker-free IPS monitor with gaming and eye-care modes on a budget.
Lenovo L22e-40 features a 21.5-inch FHD VA panel with a 75Hz refresh rate and 4 ms response time. It supports AMD FreeSync to reduce tearing, has a wide 178° viewing angle, and 72% NTSC color gamut. Smart Artery software enables screen customization for multitasking efficiency.
This slim monitor offers VGA and HDMI connectivity with TÜV Eye Comfort certification for reduced blue light and flicker. Its simple design suits office or home setups requiring decent color and response speeds.
Good colors and FreeSync support
Software customization for multitasking
Limited refresh rate for gamers
Glossy screen prone to reflections
Why choose this product?
Good for everyday office work with decent visuals and eye comfort technology.
FRONTECH Ultima series offers a 22-inch curved LED display with Full HD resolution and a 75Hz refresh rate. It has a 3500R curvature for an immersive viewing experience, 1000:1 contrast ratio, and 16.7 million colors, providing vibrant images from wide viewing angles.
Connectivity includes HDMI, VGA, and DC input, ensuring compatibility with various devices. The slim bezel and sleek white design make it visually appealing, suitable for home or office workspace enhancements.
Immersive curved viewing surface
Stylish, modern design
Build quality is inconsistent
Mixed warranty support
Why choose this product?
Ideal for users seeking an affordable immersive curved display in a clean, minimalist design.
This LG Ultragear is a 24-inch FHD IPS gaming monitor supporting 180Hz refresh rates and 1 ms response time for smooth motion clarity. It offers 99% sRGB coverage and HDR10 support, making games and media look vibrant and detailed.
Compatible with NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, it reduces screen tearing and stuttering. The fully adjustable ergonomic stand lets users customize height, tilt, and pivot, while its slim bezel creates a focused gaming environment.
Excellent refresh rate and adaptive sync
Ergonomic adjustments for comfort
HDR support has compatibility issues
HDMI cable not included
Why choose this product?
Select this for fluid competitive gaming with color accuracy and adaptive sync technology.
LG’s 22MR410 offers a 22-inch VA panel with Full HD resolution and a 100Hz refresh rate that enhances gaming smoothness. It features 99% sRGB for good color reproduction, black stabilizer for visibility in dark scenes, and a nearly borderless 3-sided design for neat multi-display setups.
Additional eye comfort modes reduce flicker and blue light emissions. Connectivity includes HDMI and VGA. The overall build quality balances cost and functionality for budget-conscious buyers.
Lightweight design with minimal bezels
Good value for 1080p gaming
Glossy finish prone to light bleed
Lack of speakers
Why choose this product?
Best for budget gamers needing a smooth, color-accurate 1080p VA display with low input lag.
10. Acer KA270 P6 Monitor
The Acer KA270 P6 offers a 27-inch IPS Full HD panel with a rapid 144Hz refresh rate and 1 ms Visual Response Boost, delivering crisp and blur-free visuals especially beneficial to gamers. It supports AMD FreeSync for minimal tearing and lag, enhancing gameplay fluidity.
This monitor incorporates Acer VisionCare eye comfort technologies including Flicker-less and BlueLightShield. It comes with HDMI and VGA connectivity along with built-in 2W stereo speakers. Its sturdy, ergonomic stand allows tilt adjustments for optimal viewing posture.
Fast refresh rate and quick response
Integrated speakers and eye comfort features
Mixed sound quality feedback
Some customers report damage on delivery
Why choose this product?
Perfect for gamers wanting a responsive large-screen IPS display paired with ergonomic and eye-care features.
Higher resolution such as 1440p or 4K enhances clarity, while a refresh rate of 60Hz suits most users. Gamers often prefer 120Hz or above for smoother motion, with HDMI 2.1 supporting these specs effectively.
HDMI 2.1 supports higher resolutions (4K@120Hz) and features like Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), beneficial for gamers and content creators needing future-proof connectivity. For basic users, HDMI 2.0 may suffice.
IPS panels provide excellent color accuracy and wide viewing angles suitable for professionals. OLED and QD-OLED panels offer superior contrast and color but often come at a premium price point.
|Monitors
|Screen Size
|Resolution
|Refresh Rate
|Ports
|Dell P2425H
|23.8"
|1920x1080
|100Hz
|USB-C, HDMI 1.4, DP 1.2, VGA
|Acer EK220Q
|21.5"
|1920x1080
|100Hz
|HDMI, VGA
|BenQ GW2490
|24"
|1920x1080
|100Hz
|2x HDMI, DP
|Zebronics AC32FHD
|32" Curved
|1920x1080
|75Hz
|HDMI, VGA
|Samsung S3 24"
|24"
|1920x1080
|100Hz
|HDMI 1.4, VGA
|Lenovo L22e-40
|21.5"
|1920x1080
|75Hz
|HDMI 1.4, VGA
|FRONTECH 22"
|22" Curved
|1920x1080
|75Hz
|HDMI, VGA
|LG Ultragear 24GS65F
|24"
|1920x1080
|180Hz
|HDMI, DisplayPort
|LG 22MR410
|22"
|1920x1080
|100Hz
|HDMI, VGA
|Acer KA270 P6
|27"
|1920x1080
|144Hz
|HDMI, VGA, Audio In/Out
Is ChatGPT down? Users file reports globally, seek resolution
Latest touch screen computer monitors in 2025 are setting new standards for interactive displays and performance
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
Get details on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and launch date for the iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and Air models.